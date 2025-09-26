MiG-21 jet flies into the sunset after six decades of distinguished service

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be in Chandigarh on Friday (September 26) to attend the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) decommissioning ceremony of the MiG-21 fighter jets.

In a post on X, he said, “Today, 26th September, I shall be in Chandigarh. Shall attend the Decommissioning ceremony of IAF’s MiG-21. Looking forward to it.”

Inducted in 1963, the MiG-21 served the IAF for nearly 60 years. Known as India’s first supersonic fighter, its first squadron — the 28 Squadron — was raised in Chandigarh and earned the nickname ‘First Supersonics’.

Over decades, the MiG-21 became the backbone of India’s aerial combat strength, flying in every major conflict, including the 1965 and 1971 wars, the 1999 Kargil conflict, and the 2019 Balakot airstrikes. ALSO READ: IAF MiG-21 Bison's last kill was Pakistani F-16 in 2019: Wg Cdr Jaideep Over decades, the MiG-21 became the backbone of India’s aerial combat strength, flying in every major conflict, including the 1965 and 1971 wars, the 1999 Kargil conflict, and the 2019 Balakot airstrikes.

Historic combat record The MiG-21 proved its worth on the battlefield. In the 1971 war, it bombed the Governor’s residence in Dhaka, hastening Pakistan’s surrender. It shot down Pakistan’s F-104 fighters in the same war and even an F-16 in 2019, cementing its reputation as one of the IAF’s most battle-tested jets. Despite its successes, the aircraft earned criticism for its poor safety record, with many crashes over the years. Yet, veterans argue that calling it a “flying coffin” undermines its legacy and the morale of pilots who flew it. Final flight for the ‘Panthers’ The last MiG-21 jets, from Squadron No 23 nicknamed ‘Panthers’, will bid farewell in Chandigarh. Ahead of the ceremony, a full-dress rehearsal featured stunning aerobatic displays, intercept operations and a ceremonial water-cannon salute.

The Surya Kiran aerobatic team and Akash Ganga skydivers also performed, showcasing the aircraft’s enduring spirit. Transition to new generation jets The retirement of the MiG-21 reduces the IAF’s fighter squadron strength to 29, against the sanctioned 42. The force plans to replace the jet with the indigenous Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mark-1A. The Defence Ministry signed a ₹48,000 crore deal in 2021 with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for 83 Tejas aircraft, and another ₹67,000 crore deal for 97 more is in the works. Pilots recall challenges and triumphs Veteran pilots shared their memories in a special IAF podcast. Former Air Chief Marshal AY Tipnis recalled flying the MiG-21 without trainers or simulators when it was first inducted, and dealing with Russian-language cockpit instruments. “The MiG-21 taught us how to be innovative and produce results,” he said.