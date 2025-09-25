Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India urges US to ease Iran oil sanctions to offset reduced Russian imports

India urges US to ease Iran oil sanctions to offset reduced Russian imports

New Delhi's representatives traveled to the US for talks after Washington imposed crushing tariffs on the country in punishment for its oil trade with Russia

oil import
India stopped buying Iranian oil in 2019, and the nation’s largest private refiner — Reliance Industries Ltd. — halted purchases of Venezuelan crude this year as the US tightened sanctions. Processors can shift to buying more Middle Eastern barrels, but it would come at a higher cost and inflate the overall import bill.
Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 4:53 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ruchi Bhatia and Rakesh Sharma
 
Indian officials have again told the Trump administration that a significant reduction in Russian oil imports by the South Asian nation’s refiners would require Washington to instead allow crude purchases from sanctioned suppliers Iran and Venezuela. 
A delegation visiting the US this week reiterated the request in meetings with American officials, a person with knowledge of the discussions said, asking not to be identified as the talks are private. Indian representatives have emphasized that simultaneously cutting off Indian refiners’ supply from Russia, Iran and Venezuela — all major oil producers — could lead to a spike in global prices, people familiar with the negotiations added. 
Spokespeople for the Commerce and Oil Ministries, and the US embassy in New Delhi, didn’t immediately respond to requests seeking comment.  
New Delhi’s representatives traveled to the US for talks after Washington imposed crushing tariffs on the country in punishment for its oil trade with Russia. Despite the levies, the South Asian nation has maintained its crude imports from the OPEC+ producer, albeit at a lower rate. 
Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said this week that the country wanted to increase its purchases of American oil and gas, adding that “our energy security goals will have a very high element of US involvement.” He made the remarks in New York. 
Russia was forced to discount its crude after many others shunned trade with Moscow due to the war in Ukraine. Almost 90 per cent of India’s oil needs are met by imports, and cheaper Russian barrels have helped to reduce the burden on its import bill. Iranian and Venezuelan oil would also be similarly discounted. 
India stopped buying Iranian oil in 2019, and the nation’s largest private refiner — Reliance Industries Ltd. — halted purchases of Venezuelan crude this year as the US tightened sanctions. Processors can shift to buying more Middle Eastern barrels, but it would come at a higher cost and inflate the overall import bill. 
Oil refiners paid an average $68.90 a barrel for Russian crude in July, compared with $77.50 from Saudi Arabia and $74.20 from the US, according to data from the Commerce Ministry. India is the biggest buyer of Russian oil delivered by tanker, while China is the largest overall importer, including deliveries by pipeline. 
The oil market is also on track for a large surplus next year as the OPEC+ alliance and producers from outside the group boost output, which is likely to put downward pressure on global crude prices.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

First-of-its-kind: India tests Agni-Prime missile from rail-based launcher

MoD inks ₹62,370 cr deal with HAL to purchase 97 LCA Mk1A aircraft

India may turn to France's Safran jet engines as US defence talks drag on

Jaishankar holds talks with Mexico, Cyprus and Pacific counterparts at UNGA

US sanctions 2 Indians for supplying counterfeit fentanyl-laced pills

Topics :IndiaUSIndian oil importRussiaIranUS sanctions

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story