MoD inks ₹62,370 cr deal with HAL to purchase 97 LCA Mk1A aircraft

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Thursday inked a ₹62,370 crore deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the procurement of 97 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A, including 68 fighters and 29 twin-seaters, for the Indian Air Force (IAF), the MoD said in a statement.

The delivery of these aircraft would commence during 2027-28 and be completed over a period of six years, it added.

The aircraft will have an indigenous content of over 64 per cent, with 67 additional items incorporated, over and above the previous LCA Mk1A contract signed in January 2021.

Project to create 11,750 jobs

The project is being supported by nearly 105 Indian companies directly engaged in the manufacture of detailed components. The production is expected to generate close to 11,750 direct and indirect jobs annually over the duration of six years, providing a major boost to the domestic aerospace ecosystem.