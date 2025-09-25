Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / MoD inks ₹62,370 cr deal with HAL to purchase 97 LCA Mk1A aircraft

MoD inks ₹62,370 cr deal with HAL to purchase 97 LCA Mk1A aircraft

The delivery of these aircraft would commence during 2027-28 and be completed over a period of six years

tejas, defence, lca
The project is being supported by nearly 105 Indian companies directly engaged in the manufacture of detailed components. Photo: PIB
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 3:24 PM IST
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Thursday inked a ₹62,370 crore deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the procurement of 97 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A, including 68 fighters and 29 twin-seaters, for the Indian Air Force (IAF), the MoD said in a statement.
 
The delivery of these aircraft would commence during 2027-28 and be completed over a period of six years, it added.
 
The aircraft will have an indigenous content of over 64 per cent, with 67 additional items incorporated, over and above the previous LCA Mk1A contract signed in January 2021.

Project to create 11,750 jobs

The project is being supported by nearly 105 Indian companies directly engaged in the manufacture of detailed components. The production is expected to generate close to 11,750 direct and indirect jobs annually over the duration of six years, providing a major boost to the domestic aerospace ecosystem.

Move in line with 'Make in India'

The move aligns with the government’s increased focus on strengthening the domestic defence sector and promoting the ‘Make in India’ initiative. According to media reports, India is the world’s second-largest importer of weapons. 
 
"The integration of advanced indigenously developed systems such as the UTTAM Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Radar, Swayam Raksha Kavach, and control surface actuators will further strengthen the Aatmanirbharta initiatives," MoD said.

LCA Mk1A: Most advanced version

The LCA Mk1A is the most advanced version of the LCA Tejas. It is equipped with AESA Radar, an EW suite consisting of radar warning and self-protection jamming, a digital map generator, smart multi-function displays, a combined interrogator and transponder, an advanced radio altimeter and other features.

Topics :defence firmsDefence ministryDefence acquisitionsBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

