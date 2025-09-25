Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / First-of-its-kind: India tests Agni-Prime missile from rail-based launcher

First-of-its-kind: India tests Agni-Prime missile from rail-based launcher

India successfully test-fired the Agni-Prime missile from a rail-based launcher from an undisclosed location, joining a select group of nations with this tech

agni prime missile, rail launcher
A road-mobile version of the Agni-Prime has already been inducted after multiple trials. (Photo: X/Screengrab)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 4:33 PM IST
India has successfully test-fired the Agni-Prime missile, capable of striking targets up to 2,000 km away, from a rail-based mobile launcher system.
 

Why it matters

Former Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said that the test has put India among a handful of nations that can launch advanced missile systems directly from the rail network. 
In a post on X, Patnaik congratulated DRDO, Strategic Forces Command (SFC) and Armed forces on the successful test of the Intermediate Range Agni-Prime missile from rail-based mobile launcher system. “Successful testing from a specially designed Rail based Mobile Launcher takes India to a select group of countries which have this capability,” said Patnaik.  
 

  Agni-Prime missile test launch

• Agni Prime, or Agni-P, is the sixth missile developed under India’s Agni series. It is an intermediate-range ballistic missile powered by a two-stage solid propellant and capable of striking targets up to 2,000 km away.
• The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), along with the Strategic Forces Command (SFC), carried out the launch on Wednesday under “full operational conditions”, according to the Ministry of Defence.
• Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the “first-of-its-kind” test shows India’s ability to deploy a canisterised launch system from a moving rail platform.
• The test location was not disclosed.   
 

Key details of the launch

• The launcher can move freely across the rail network without pre-conditions, allowing cross-country mobility and quick response with reduced visibility
• The Defence Ministry said the missile is fitted with advanced communication systems, independent launch features and protective mechanisms
• Ground stations tracked the missile’s trajectory, confirming the test “met all mission objectives”
• A road-mobile version of the Agni-Prime has already been inducted after multiple trials.
 

What’s next in capability

* The Defence Ministry said the success of this test paves the way for inducting futuristic rail-based launch systems into the armed forces.
 

Agni-5 missile launch

Last month, India test-fired the Agni-5 missile from the Integrated Test Range in Odisha. The missile, with a range of up to 5,000 km, validated all operational and technical parameters. Agni-5 joins the series that includes Agni-1 to Agni-4, already in service, with ranges from 700 km to 3,500 km.  (With agency inputs)

Topics :DRDOAgniMissile TestAgni-V missileBS Web ReportsDefence ministry

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

