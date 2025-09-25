First-of-its-kind: India tests Agni-Prime missile from rail-based launcher

India has successfully test-fired the Agni-Prime missile, capable of striking targets up to 2,000 km away, from a rail-based mobile launcher system.

Why it matters

Former Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said that the test has put India among a handful of nations that can launch advanced missile systems directly from the rail network.

In a post on X, Patnaik congratulated DRDO , Strategic Forces Command (SFC) and Armed forces on the successful test of the Intermediate Range Agni-Prime missile from rail-based mobile launcher system. “Successful testing from a specially designed Rail based Mobile Launcher takes India to a select group of countries which have this capability,” said Patnaik.

Agni-Prime missile test launch • Agni Prime, or Agni-P, is the sixth missile developed under India’s Agni series. It is an intermediate-range ballistic missile powered by a two-stage solid propellant and capable of striking targets up to 2,000 km away. • The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), along with the Strategic Forces Command (SFC), carried out the launch on Wednesday under “full operational conditions”, according to the Ministry of Defence. • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the “first-of-its-kind” test shows India’s ability to deploy a canisterised launch system from a moving rail platform. ALSO READ: India, Russia in talks for delivery of additional S-400 missile systems • The test location was not disclosed.

Key details of the launch • The launcher can move freely across the rail network without pre-conditions, allowing cross-country mobility and quick response with reduced visibility • The Defence Ministry said the missile is fitted with advanced communication systems, independent launch features and protective mechanisms • Ground stations tracked the missile’s trajectory, confirming the test “met all mission objectives” • A road-mobile version of the Agni-Prime has already been inducted after multiple trials. What’s next in capability * The Defence Ministry said the success of this test paves the way for inducting futuristic rail-based launch systems into the armed forces.