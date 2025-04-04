PM Modi meets Myanmar military leader at BIMSTEC Summit, extends support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday assured Myanmar of India’s full and continued support as the country struggles to recover from a deadly earthquake. The devastating earthquake on March 28 claimed over 3,000 lives, left nearly 5,000 injured, and more than 370 people still missing.

PM Modi held a crucial meeting with Myanmar’s military ruler, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, on the sidelines of the 6th BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) Summit in Bangkok.

This was the first direct interaction between the Indian Prime Minister and the leader of Myanmar’s military government, which came to power after a coup in February 2021.

During the meeting, PM Modi expressed deep condolences for the lives lost and reaffirmed India’s commitment to helping Myanmar in every possible way.

“Met Senior General Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok. Once again expressed condolences on the loss of lives and damage to property in the wake of the recent earthquake. India is doing whatever is possible to assist our sisters and brothers of Myanmar in this critical time,” the Prime Minister posted on social media platform X.

Operation Brahma to assist Mayanmar

Also Read

India has launched Operation Brahma, a major humanitarian mission to assist Myanmar in the aftermath of the March 28 earthquake. Under this operation, Indian military field hospitals have been set up in Mandalay, which is close to the quake’s epicentre. Personnel from India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are also on the ground, actively engaged in relief and rescue efforts.

Sources revealed that a senior official from Myanmar visited the Indian field hospital in Mandalay and appreciated the quality and speed of India’s assistance. During the 35-minute meeting, PM Modi conveyed to Senior General Min that “We are ready to help”, signalling India’s long-term commitment to Myanmar’s recovery.

Myanmar’s praise for India

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing also praised Prime Minister Modi’s handling of the 2001 Bhuj earthquake in Gujarat, calling it a model for effective reconstruction. According to sources, the Myanmarese leader said there was much to learn from India’s experience in disaster recovery and thanked Modi for India’s leadership and support.

Myanmar´s strategic role in BIMSTEC

Myanmar plays a central role in the success of BIMSTEC, especially because many of the key connectivity and trade routes linking the member nations pass through its territory. However, governance challenges within the country have slowed progress on regional integration projects.

The recent earthquake, while devastating, has provided an opportunity for Myanmar to re-engage with the international community and regional partners through humanitarian cooperation.

Modi’s agenda at the BIMSTEC Summit

Later today, PM Modi will participate in the main sessions of the 6th BIMSTEC Summit, alongside leaders from Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Thailand, and Myanmar. The summit is expected to focus on regional cooperation in areas like disaster management, climate resilience, maritime security, and economic development.

During the meeting, PM Modi is expected to sign the Agreement on Maritime Cooperation, aimed at strengthening security and trade in the Bay of Bengal. Also, adoption of the Bangkok Vision 2030, a comprehensive document that sets clear goals for the future of BIMSTEC. It outlines priorities such as enhancing connectivity and economic integration, promoting peace and stability in the region, collaborating on climate change adaptation and disaster response and building a sustainable and resilient regional framework.

[With inputs from agencies]