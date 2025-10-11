Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa to visit India from Oct 13-16

Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa will undertake a four-day visit to India beginning Monday to explore ways to boost bilateral ties in areas of energy, mining and defence.

Khurelsukh will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising cabinet ministers, parliament members, senior officials and business leaders, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

It will be Khurelsukh's first visit to India as the president.

The Mongolian leader will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, the ministry said.

President Droupadi Murmu will also meet the visiting leader and host a banquet in his honour.