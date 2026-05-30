Navy chief backs maritime naval theatre command amid West Asia turmoil

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Saturday strongly pitched for a dedicated naval theatre command combining capabilities of all the three services and the coast guard as he cited the West Asia conflict to underline that maritime security is directly linked to energy security and national resilience.

In an exclusive interview to PTI, Admiral Tripathi said theaterisation must remain strictly guided by operational effectiveness and enhancement of national military capability rather than organisational restructuring alone.

Framing military jointness as a combat necessity rather than a concept, the Navy Chief said any new joint structure must prioritise maritime realities while fully aligning with broader national objectives of integrated warfighting.

In view of the unfolding crisis in West Asia, the setting up of a dedicated naval theatre command incorporating assets and personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force and the Coast Guard has gained traction. The overarching blueprint envisions two additional theatre commands to manage the Northern and Western fronts. Admiral Tripathi also argued that the ongoing instability in West Asia and the Russia-Ukraine conflict serve as "stark reminders" that security is interconnected, and distance from conflict does not equate to distance from its consequences. "The first and most critical lesson is that maritime security is directly linked to economic security, energy security and national resilience," he said.

"Disruptions to shipping routes, energy flows and maritime logistics chains have immediate strategic and economic consequences, affecting insurance costs, shipping patterns and the strategic balance across entire regions," he said. The Navy Chief said the character of warfare itself is undergoing a profound transformation and that the maritime battlespace today extends seamlessly from seabed to space, while cyber, electromagnetic, information and cognitive domains have become equally vital. Modern conflict is increasingly defined by speed, scale and simultaneity. Speed is no longer just an enabler; it is a distinct capability, he noted. The Navy Chief, citing the recent conflicts, also said that the myth of short and swift wars has been debunked and that strategic depth no longer guarantees sanctuary in an era of long-range precision weapons and persistent surveillance.

"Additionally, the weaponisation of tariffs and the disruptions to interdependent supply chains require nations to shift their logistics from "Just-in-Time" efficiency to "Just-in-Case" resilience," he said. "To build a future-ready force, the Indian Navy is aggressively incorporating AI, quantum technologies and autonomous solutions across all domains in line with the Indian Navy Roadmap for Uncrewed Systems," he said. Admiral Tripathi said the Indian Navy's future fleet will not be defined by platforms alone, but by the integrated effects it can generate, utilising an optimum mix of low-cost, high-impact uncrewed solutions alongside high-end crewed platforms. "We are continuously refining our operational concepts, training methodologies, space-based communications and cyber resilience to ensure our people can operate in a highly transparent, contested and data-driven environment," he said.

The Navy Chief said the past year has been a definitive testament to his force's commitment to being a first responder and a preferred security partner. "In an increasingly interconnected and contested maritime environment, the Indian Navy maintained an unprecedented operational tempo across our areas of interest - clocking nearly 11,000 ship days and over 50,000 flying hours in 2025 alone," he said. "Foremost among these achievements was Operation Sindoor, which demonstrated our absolute combat readiness, operational reach and deterrence potential." "The immediate deployment of a Carrier Battle Group and our forward operational posture in the Northern Arabian Sea forced the Pakistan Navy to remain confined to harbour or close to the Makran coast," he said.

This aggressive posturing, Admiral Tripathi said, reaffirmed the Navy's ability to rapidly position combat power and successfully shape the strategic environment, while simultaneously impacting their maritime economy due to increased shipping risks and elevated insurance premiums. "Equally important was the tri-service synergy demonstrated during the operation, which validated the growing importance of joint operational capability," he said in the email interview. The Navy Chief said all stakeholders operated with a singularly clear focus, aided to a large extent by the "freedom and flexibility" given to teams at all levels -- from the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC) to the tactical level -- in planning, preparation and execution.