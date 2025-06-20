Nepal authorities lift restrictions on organising protests in Kathmandu

Nepal authorities have lifted the restrictions imposed on organising protests in most parts of the national capital, according to an official notice.
The order issued on May 31 prohibiting sit-ins, hunger strikes, protests, public gatherings and demonstrations within the Ring Road areas of Kathmandu has been withdrawn effective from June 19, said the notice issued by the Kathmandu District Administrative Office on Thursday.
The pro-monarchy protesters, demanding the reinstatement of the monarchy and the establishment of a Hindu state in Nepal, were organising protest programmes before the restrictions were imposed.
The protests were disrupting business activities and transportation services, the local administration had said.
Pro-monarchist groups, including the Rastriya Prajatantra Party and supporters of former king Gyanendra Shah, had earlier said they would continue the protest until the monarchy was restored.
However, they have withdrawn protest programmes due to the onset of the monsoon in Nepal.
