Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Nepal authorities lift restrictions on organising protests in Kathmandu

Nepal authorities lift restrictions on organising protests in Kathmandu

The protests were disrupting business activities and transportation services, the local administration had said

Nepal Rally, Gyanendra Shah Supporters
Pro-monarchist groups had earlier said they would continue the protest until the monarchy was restored. | File Photo
Press Trust of India Kathmandu
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 10:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nepal authorities have lifted the restrictions imposed on organising protests in most parts of the national capital, according to an official notice.

The order issued on May 31 prohibiting sit-ins, hunger strikes, protests, public gatherings and demonstrations within the Ring Road areas of Kathmandu has been withdrawn effective from June 19, said the notice issued by the Kathmandu District Administrative Office on Thursday.

The pro-monarchy protesters, demanding the reinstatement of the monarchy and the establishment of a Hindu state in Nepal, were organising protest programmes before the restrictions were imposed.

The protests were disrupting business activities and transportation services, the local administration had said.

Pro-monarchist groups, including the Rastriya Prajatantra Party and supporters of former king Gyanendra Shah, had earlier said they would continue the protest until the monarchy was restored.

However, they have withdrawn protest programmes due to the onset of the monsoon in Nepal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Major progress in developing indigenous post-quantum tools: Indian Army

Kenya's ex-PM disappointed Adani deal for JKI airport expansion failed

Premium

British stealth jet stays parked in Kerala days after emergency landing

Operation Sindhu: Iran opens airspace for Indian evacuation flights

China, Pakistan, Bangladesh hold inaugural trilateral ministerial meet

Topics :NepalKathmandu

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story