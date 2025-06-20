Operation Sindhu: Iran opens airspace for Indian evacuation flights

Iran has made a rare exception by permitting Indian evacuation flights to transit its otherwise restricted airspace, according to a report by NDTV. The move supports Operation Sindhu, launched by the Indian government to rescue its citizens from conflict-affected regions in Iran.

The first flight carrying Indian students is expected to land in Delhi tonight at 11:00 pm IST. Two additional flights are scheduled for Saturday—one in the morning and another in the evening.

Exclusive airspace access amid escalating tensions

Iranian airspace has largely been closed to international flights due to continuing missile and drone attacks linked to the conflict with Israel. Despite the broader restrictions, India has been granted an exclusive air corridor to ensure the safe passage of its nationals.

India formally announced Operation Sindhu on Wednesday. The Indian Embassy in Tehran is coordinating closely with the Iranian foreign ministry, particularly after reports emerged of injuries among Indian students. Two evacuation flights will be arriving in India on Friday (June 20) night. The first flight is expected to land in Delhi around 11:30 pm, and the second flight will also land in Delhi around 3 am. The first flight will come from Mashad, and the second flight will be coming from Ashgabat. "India accords highest priority to the safety and security of Indian nationals abroad," stated the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Thousands of Indians in Iran, many in northern regions There are over 4,000 Indian nationals living in Iran, with roughly half of them being students. A significant number are located in northern regions where military activity has intensified. Alongside the stranded students, many Indian pilgrims, including 28 from Lucknow, remain stuck in Iran. They began their journey on May 27 from India to Iraq and crossed into Iran on June 9. Their planned pilgrimage included visits to religious sites in Karbala, Mashhad, Tehran, Nishapur, and Kashan. Earlier this week, 110 students were relocated from northern Iran to Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, by road. This effort was jointly managed by Indian diplomatic missions in Tehran and Yerevan. A special flight departed from Yerevan at 14:55 hours on 18 June, arriving in New Delhi in the early hours of June 19.

A large number of these pilgrims had completed Haj, which ended with Eid on Monday, before proceeding to Iran—a route commonly followed by Shia pilgrims visiting holy shrines. Aqeel Jafar Rizvi, a tour operator with Mehndi Tours and Travels, told The Times of India, “Over 1,000 pilgrims from Lucknow are currently in Iran, and many are facing difficulties due to a shortage of funds and limited access to essential medicines.” Shia cleric Maulana Saif Abbas has written to the MEA urging action. Gratitude expressed to regional partners “The Indian government is grateful to the governments of Iran and Armenia for facilitating the safe passage of Indian nationals through their territories,” said an MEA spokesperson.