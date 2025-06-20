China, Pakistan, Bangladesh hold inaugural trilateral ministerial meet

China, Pakistan, Bangladesh have held the inaugural session of their trilateral meeting of foreign ministry officials, Beijing's new strategic initiative to promote closer ties between two estranged South Asian countries in India's immediate neighbourhood.

It is the second such trilateral that China has established in India's neighbourhood after its foreign ministers' mechanism with Pakistan and Afghanistan last month.

On Thursday, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, Bangladeshi Acting Foreign Secretary Ruhul Alam Siddique and Additional Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Imran Ahmed Siddiqui attended the meeting held at the Chinese city of Kunming, capital of Southern Yunnan province.

Pakistani Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch participated in the first phase of the meeting via video link, a Chinese Foreign Ministry press release said here on Friday.