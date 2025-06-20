Major progress in developing indigenous post-quantum tools: Indian Army

The Indian Army on Friday said it has taken a "significant leap" in harnessing quantum technologies with the development of indigenous post-quantum cryptography applications, a move that aims to bolster its capabilities across domains and to ensure the force remains future ready in "ever-evolving technological landscape".
In a post on X, ADG PI - Indian Army also shared some photos along with a caption titled - "Enabling the Battlefield of Tomorrow with Quantum Tech".
The Indian Army had declared 2024 as the 'Year of Technology Absorption' and is undertaking various initiatives to induct niche technology and systems into its inventory.
"The Indian Army takes a significant leap in harnessing Quantum Technologies with the development of indigenous Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) applications," it posted.
These applications have been developed by the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE), Mhow, under the aegis of the Corps of Signals and in alignment with the technology research vision of the Chief of the Army Staff, the post read.
"Post-Quantum Cryptography based solutions are being progressively integrated across Army networks - strengthening capabilities across domains and ensuring Indian Army remains future ready in ever evolving technological landscape. #Atmanirbharta #YearofTechAbsorption #DecadeofTransformation @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @HQ_IDS_India," it posted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
