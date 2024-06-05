Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Netanyahu congratulates PM Modi, hopes Indo-Israel ties reach 'new heights'

Netanyahu congratulates PM Modi, hopes Indo-Israel ties reach 'new heights'

Modi was the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1992

Benjamin Netanyahu,Benjamin,Netanyahu,Israel PM
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a ceremony for the 'Remembrance Day for the Fallen of Israel's Wars and Victims of Terrorism' at Yad LeBanim in Jerusalem, Israel, Sunday, May 12, 2024.(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jerusalem
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 3:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated his counterpart Narendra Modi on his party's victory in India's general election, expressing hopes that Indo-Israel ties surge to "new heights".

According to the results for all Lok Sabha constituencies, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 240 of the 543 seats and the Congress 99.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has comfortably crossed the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

"I extend my warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being reelected for a third consecutive term. May the friendship between India and Israel continue to surge towards new heights. Badhaai Ho !", Netanyahu tweeted on social media platform X.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha elections 2024: Kingmaker Nitish Kumar's political flip-flops

Modi was the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1992.

He visited Israel in July 2017 in a much-publicised standalone visit, seen by many as de-hyphenating India's ties in the region till then seen in the context of the Israel-Palestinian conflict and New Delhi's efforts towards a balancing act.

He later also visited the West Bank, skipping Israel, and focusing on India's ties with Palestine.

Netanyahu's friendship with Modi grabbed a lot of headlines in Israel with the "chemistry" between the two being talked about with a viral picture of the two taking a stroll barefoot at an Israeli beach.

Also Read

Benjamin Netanyahu ICC arrest warrant: Can Israeli PM actually be arrested?

Gaza war: Can International Criminal Court arrest Israeli PM Netanyahu?

Jews who vote for Democrats 'hate Israel' and their religion, says Trump

ICC seeks arrest warrants against Israel PM Netanyahu, Hamas head Sinwar

Benjamin Franklin Day: 10 motivational quotes by Benjamin Franklin

US conducts 1st precision bombing drill in 7 yrs amid tensions with N Korea

Over 400 Agniveer recruits join army at passing out parade in Ladakh

Airbus unveils concept of unmanned wingman protecting manned fighter jets

IAF's Sukhoi fighter jet crashes in Nashik; pilot, co-pilot eject safely

Shehbaz Sharif in China: Why Pakistan's hopes for 'CPEC 2.0' may be dashed

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Benjamin NetanyahuNarendra ModiIndia Israel tiesBJP

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story