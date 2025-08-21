Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities by Awami League in India: MEA

Not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities by Awami League in India: MEA

New Delhi's comments came after Bangladesh's interim government said that the opening of its offices by the Awami League in Indian cities could adversely impact bilateral ties

India-Bangladesh, India Bangladesh flag
India on Wednesday said it was not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities in the country by the Awami League | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 6:34 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India on Wednesday said it was not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities in the country by the Awami League party led by former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

New Delhi's comments came after Bangladesh's interim government said that the opening of its offices by the Awami League in Indian cities could adversely impact bilateral ties.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said New Delhi is not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities by purported members of the Awami League in India or of any action that is contrary to Indian law.

"The government does not allow political activities against other countries to be carried out from Indian soil," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"The press statement by the Interim government of Bangladesh is thus misplaced," he said.

"India reiterates its expectation that free, fair and inclusive elections will be held at the earliest in Bangladesh to ascertain the will and mandate of the people," he added.

In its statement, Dhaka said on Wednesday that the opening of Awami League offices in Indian cities poses a risk to bilateral ties.

"This development also risks upholding the good-neighbourly relations with India driven by mutual trust and mutual respect, and lends serious implications for the political transformation underway in Bangladesh," Bangladesh's foreign ministry said.

It alleged the Awami League has set up offices in India against the backdrop of what it described as "growing anti-Bangladesh activities" by the leadership of the party from Indian soil.

Many senior Awami Party leaders, "absconding" in several criminal cases in Bangladesh on account of "grievous crimes", were in Indian territory, it further alleged.

Such political activity "against the interests of Bangladesh" is an "affront against the people and State of Bangladesh", the Bangladesh foreign ministry said.

There has been a sharp downturn in India-Bangladesh relations after deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled Dhaka and took shelter in India in August last year in the face of a massive anti-government protest.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India-West Asia undersea cable allows large trade: ISA DG Ashish Khanna

Russia expects India to keep buying its oil, seeks China-India-Russia talks

India successfully test-fires ICBM Agni 5 missile from Odisha's Chandipur

Russian crude oil continues to flow to India: First Deputy PM Manturo

Wang visit: India, China reached understandings on border row, says Beijing

Topics :BangladeshIndia-BangladeshMinistry of External AffairsSheikh Hasina

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 6:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story