India successfully test-fires ICBM Agni 5 missile from Odisha's Chandipur

In a demonstration of its strategic military might, India on Wednesday successfully test-fired the 'Agni 5' intermediate range ballistic missile that has a range of up to 5,000 km.

The defence ministry said the test-firing of the missile from the Integrated Test Range in Odisha's Chandipur validated all operational and technical parameters.

The Agni-5 missile can bring almost the entire Asia including the northernmost part of China as well as some regions in Europe under its striking range.

The test-firing of the strategic asset came around three-and-half months after the military conflict between India and Pakistan.

"Intermediate range ballistic missile 'Agni 5' was successfully test-fired from the integrated test range, Chandipur in Odisha on August 20," the defence ministry said in a brief statement.