Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India successfully test-fires ICBM Agni 5 missile from Odisha's Chandipur

India successfully test-fires ICBM Agni 5 missile from Odisha's Chandipur

It was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command, it added

Agni-5
Indigenously developed Agni-5 missile. (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 7:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a demonstration of its strategic military might, India on Wednesday successfully test-fired the 'Agni 5' intermediate range ballistic missile that has a range of up to 5,000 km. 
The defence ministry said the test-firing of the missile from the Integrated Test Range in Odisha's Chandipur validated all operational and technical parameters. 
The Agni-5 missile can bring almost the entire Asia including the northernmost part of China as well as some regions in Europe under its striking range.   
The test-firing of the strategic asset came around three-and-half months after the military conflict between India and Pakistan.
"Intermediate range ballistic missile 'Agni 5' was successfully test-fired from the integrated test range, Chandipur in Odisha on August 20," the defence ministry said in a brief statement. 
"The launch validated all operational and technical parameters. It was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command," it said. 
India test-fired Agni-5 missile in March last year as well. 
The Agni 1 to 4 missiles have ranges from 700 km to 3,500 km and they have already been deployed. 
Last month, India successfully test-fired nuclear-capable short-range ballistic missiles Prithvi-II and Agni-I. 
The Prithvi-II missile has a range of around 350 kms and it is capable of carrying a payload of up to 500 kgs. It can carry both conventional as well as nuclear warheads. 
The Agni- 1 missile has a range of 700-?900 kms and it can carry a payload of 1,000 kg. 
Both Prithvi-II and Agni-I missiles have been an integral part of India's nuclear deterrence. 
In July, India also test-fired the newly-developed tactical missile 'Pralay' which is capable of carrying conventional warheads.
'Pralay' is a short-range surface-to-surface missile with a payload capacity of 500-1,000 kg. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India, Saudi Arabia set up joint group to boost maritime cooperation

US pressure on India for purchase of Russian crude oil unjustified: Moscow

30-year-old suspected Pakistani spy held in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

India won't take first step to normalise ties, onus on Pakistan: Tharoor

India-China ties have made steady progress: PM Modi after meeting China FM

Topics :ICBMDefenceballistic missiles

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story