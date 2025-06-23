Operation Sindhu: India to operate 3 more evacuation flights from Iran

The Indian government has scheduled three additional evacuation flights from Iran over the next two to three days as part of its ongoing Operation Sindhu, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita said on Sunday.
Speaking to reporters after receiving a new batch of 285 Indian nationals evacuated from the conflict-hit Iran at the Delhi Airport, Margherita said that 162 Indian nationals who had crossed into Jordan from Israel would be repatriated "within a day or two."
"We have scheduled to have three more flights from Iran in the next two to three days. In the same way, we are in constant contact with Indian nations in Iran as well as Israel... 162 Indian nationals have crossed the border to Jordan, and within a day or two, they will be brought back to India," the minister said.
The group of 285 evacuees, who arrived on a special flight from Mashhad, included people from several states such as Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.
"Special evacuation flight has arrived in New Delhi Airport... carrying 285 Indian nationals... Mainly from 10 states... Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra... The total number now stands at 1713," Margherita added.
The evacuees were welcomed by the Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, after they landed at the Delhi Airport, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.
In a post on X, the MEA stated, "India's evacuation efforts continue under Operation Sindhu. MoS Shri Pabitra Margherita received 285 Indian nationals evacuated on a special flight from Mashhad that landed in New Delhi at 2330 hrs on 22 June."
"With this, 1,713 Indian nationals have now been brought home from Iran," it added.
Meanwhile, MoS Margherita, in a post on X, expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing operation, stating, "Warmly welcomed 285 Indian nationals at the Delhi airport who were evacuated from Iran under Operation Sindhu. With this, 1,713 Indian nationals have been brought home safely from Iran.
