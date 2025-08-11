Nuclear sabre-rattling is Pakistan's stock-in-trade, says MEA spokesperson

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) responded strongly to the nuclear threat issued by Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, during his official visit to the United States (US). Nuclear sabre-rattling is Pakistan’s stock-in-trade, said an MEA spokesperson in a statement on Monday.

The MEA’s remark came in response to Pakistan Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir's comment, who warned that Islamabad would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if faced with an “existential threat” in a future conflict.

International community can draw its own conclusions

Reiterating its zero-tolerance stance on terrorism, the MEA spokesperson said the international community can draw its own conclusions about the irresponsible nature of such remarks. "These comments also reinforce longstanding concerns about the integrity of nuclear command and control in a state where the military operates hand-in-glove with terrorist groups," the spokesperson added.

ALSO READ: Gadkari stresses importance of science & tech, need to increase exports The MEA also expressed regret that the nuclear threat was made from "the soil of a friendly third country", referring to his official visit to the US. Munir delivers 'nuclear threat' from US soil Earlier today, repeating his anti-India rhetoric, Munir said Kashmir is the "jugular vein" of Pakistan. Weeks before the Pahalgam attack, Munir said Pakistan will not forget the issue of Kashmir, asserting, "It was our jugular vein." His comments were trashed by India. Munir made the remarks on his recent visit to the US, his second in the last two months.