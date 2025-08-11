Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Nuclear sabre-rattling is Pakistan's stock-in-trade, says MEA spokesperson

Nuclear sabre-rattling is Pakistan's stock-in-trade, says MEA spokesperson

The MEA's remark came in response to Munir's comment, who warned that Islamabad would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if faced with an "existential threat" in a future conflict

Pak, Pakistan Army chief, General Asim Munir
Munir made the remarks on his recent visit to the US, his second in the last two months. | Image: Wikimedia commons
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 4:17 PM IST
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) responded strongly to the nuclear threat issued by Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, during his official visit to the United States (US). Nuclear sabre-rattling is Pakistan’s stock-in-trade, said an MEA spokesperson in a statement on Monday.
 
The MEA’s remark came in response to Pakistan Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir's comment, who warned that Islamabad would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if faced with an “existential threat” in a future conflict.

International community can draw its own conclusions

Reiterating its zero-tolerance stance on terrorism, the MEA spokesperson said the international community can draw its own conclusions about the irresponsible nature of such remarks. "These comments also reinforce longstanding concerns about the integrity of nuclear command and control in a state where the military operates hand-in-glove with terrorist groups," the spokesperson added.
The MEA also expressed regret that the nuclear threat was made from "the soil of a friendly third country", referring to his official visit to the US.

Munir delivers 'nuclear threat' from US soil

Earlier today, repeating his anti-India rhetoric, Munir said Kashmir is the "jugular vein" of Pakistan. Weeks before the Pahalgam attack, Munir said Pakistan will not forget the issue of Kashmir, asserting, "It was our jugular vein." His comments were trashed by India.
 
Munir made the remarks on his recent visit to the US, his second in the last two months.
 
During his visit, Munir also engaged in high-level interactions with senior political and military leadership, as well as members of the Pakistani diaspora, news agency PTI reported.

India will not give in to nuclear blackmail

Further bolstering its stance amid rising tensions, the MEA emphasised that India has already made it clear it will not give in to nuclear blackmail and reaffirmed its commitment to taking all necessary steps to safeguard national security. "We will continue to take all steps necessary to safeguard our national security," the spokesperson said.

Topics :India tradeIndia vs PakistanIndia nuclear weaponsnuclear warMEA

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

