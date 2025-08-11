Security ops to kill terrorists enters second day in J&K's Kishtwar

Intermittent firing and deafening sounds of explosions rattled a forested area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district as the operation to neutralise terrorists entered the second day on Monday, officials said.

The terrorists are believed to be hiding inside a cave on a cliff at Bhagna forest in Dool area, some 25 km from Kishtwar town, the officials said.

The search operation in the forest area started early Sunday following intelligence input about the presence of two most wanted Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists -- Riyaz Ahmad and Mudassar Hazari -- who are active in the district for the past eight years and carrying a reward of Rs 10 Lakh each.

ALSO READ: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kishtwar The hiding terrorists opened fire on the search parties at 6.30 am on Sunday and fled deep into the forest in the face of retaliation, the officials said, adding intermittent exchange of fire was reported two more times during the day. The cordon and search operation was strengthened with the joining of more reinforcements from the army, including para commandos, police and CRPF, and deployment of drones to ensure that the terrorists are not able to escape, the officials said. They said the firing from the terrorists was last reported near the cave, which is said to be very deep, Sunday evening with security forces suspecting that they had managed to take shelter inside.