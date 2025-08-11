Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Security ops to kill terrorists enters second day in J&K's Kishtwar

Security ops to kill terrorists enters second day in J&K's Kishtwar

Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 10:46 AM IST
Intermittent firing and deafening sounds of explosions rattled a forested area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district as the operation to neutralise terrorists entered the second day on Monday, officials said.

The terrorists are believed to be hiding inside a cave on a cliff at Bhagna forest in Dool area, some 25 km from Kishtwar town, the officials said.

The search operation in the forest area started early Sunday following intelligence input about the presence of two most wanted Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists -- Riyaz Ahmad and Mudassar Hazari -- who are active in the district for the past eight years and carrying a reward of Rs 10 Lakh each.

The hiding terrorists opened fire on the search parties at 6.30 am on Sunday and fled deep into the forest in the face of retaliation, the officials said, adding intermittent exchange of fire was reported two more times during the day.

The cordon and search operation was strengthened with the joining of more reinforcements from the army, including para commandos, police and CRPF, and deployment of drones to ensure that the terrorists are not able to escape, the officials said.

They said the firing from the terrorists was last reported near the cave, which is said to be very deep, Sunday evening with security forces suspecting that they had managed to take shelter inside.

Several powerful blasts and intermittent gunfire were reported overnight, the officials said, adding the search operation is on and further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :KishtwarJammu and KashmirterroristsCounterterrorism

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

