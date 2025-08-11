Yemen's leader praises deep-rooted friendship, cooperative ties with India

Yemen's top leader Rashad Al-Alimi has praised the "cooperative" bilateral relations and "deep-rooted friendship" his country shares with India, in a meeting with the Indian envoy.

Al-Alimi, who heads the Presidential Leadership Council of Yemen, met with the Indian Ambassador Suhel Khan on Sunday in Riyadh.

"Amb. Dr Suhel Khan called on Chairman, Presidential Leadership Council of Yemen H.E. Dr Rashad Al-Alimi @PresidentRashad today in Riyadh, along with DCM Shri Abu Mathen & First Secretary Shri Rishi Tripathi. They discussed India-Yemen relations & other issues of mutual interests," the Indian mission said in an X post.

Al-Alimi "praised the bilateral cooperative relations and deep-rooted friendship," according to an official statement by his office.