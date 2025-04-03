One IAF pilot dead after Jaguar crashes near Jamnagar, inquiry ordered

A two-seater Jaguar aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed during a night mission shortly after taking off from Jamnagar Airfield, the IAF stated on Thursday.

According to the statement by IAF's Media Co-ordination Centre on X, the pilots encountered a technical malfunction mid-flight and ejected to avoid damage to the airfield and nearby populated areas.

The IAF further stated that one of the pilots tragically succumbed to injuries sustained during the ejection, while the second pilot is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jamnagar.

"An IAF Jaguar two-seater aircraft airborne from Jamnagar Airfield crashed during a night mission. The pilots faced a technical malfunction and initiated ejection, avoiding harm to airfield and local population. Unfortunately, one pilot succumbed to his injuries, while the other is receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Jamnagar," the statement read.

Expressing sorrow, the IAF stated, "IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family."

Meanwhile, a Court of Inquiry has been ordered by the IAF to investigate the cause of the accident and determine the circumstances leading to the technical failure.

Earlier, on March 7, a Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed near Ambala in Haryana, with the pilot ejecting safely, IAF officials said.

According to officials, the aircraft had taken off from the Ambala Air Force base for a routine evening sortie when it encountered a system malfunction and crashed.

The IAF has ordered a Court of Inquiry to determine the cause of the accident.

The IAF said that the pilot successfully manoeuvred the aircraft away from inhabited areas before ejecting safely.

"A Jaguar aircraft of the IAF crashed at Ambala during a routine training sortie today after encountering a system malfunction. The pilot manoeuvred the aircraft away from any habitation on the ground before ejecting safely. An inquiry has been ordered by the IAF to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF said in a post on X.