A joint search operation launched by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Kowut area of Kupwara has led to the elimination of a terrorist and injury to a Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO).

Based on specific intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists in the region, the operation commenced in the days leading up to July 23.

Vigilant troops observed suspicious movement on July 24 and challenged the individuals.

In response, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire, triggering a fierce exchange.

During the encounter, one terrorist was neutralised. An NCO sustained injuries in the firefight and has been evacuated for medical treatment. The operation is ongoing.



Earlier on Tuesday, the soldier who had been injured during the exchange of fire in the Battal sector of Jammu succumbed to his injuries.



The White Knight Corps said on X, "All Ranks of White Knight Corps salute the supreme sacrifice of Braveheart L/Nk Subhash Chander who laid down his life in the line of duty.



White Knight Corps offers its deepest condolences and stands firm with the bereaved family in this hour of grief."The soldier was injured during the exchange of fire after troops foiled an infiltration bid by effectively engaging infiltrating terrorists with effective fire in the Battal Sector in Jammu.



The exchange of fire occurred in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.In the last few months, there has been a spike in terror attacks in the Jammu region, including the terror attack at the army convoy in Kathua and encounters in Doda and Udhampur.



Earlier on Thursday, the Indian Army troops opened fire after suspicious movement near the Line of Control in the Sunderbani area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.In a separate incident, two Indian Army soldiers were injured in an encounter with terrorists in the Kastigarh area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.



The encounter came days after four army soldiers, including an officer, laid down their lives while battling terrorists in the Doda encounter on Tuesday.



On July 15, based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police was in progress in an area North of Doda.



According to the White Knight Corps, contact with terrorists was established at about 9 pm during which a heavy firefight ensued. Four soldiers, including an officer, were killed in action.



The soldiers killed in action have been identified as Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra, and Sepoy Ajay.