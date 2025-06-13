Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Iran's Revolutionary Guards chief Hossein Salami killed in Israeli strike

Iran's Revolutionary Guards chief Hossein Salami killed in Israeli strike

The attack on Iran's nuclear sites comes at a time when tensions have escalated over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear programme

Hossein Salami
IRGC Commander-in-Chief Major General Hossein Salami | File Photo: Reuters
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 9:25 AM IST
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards chief Hossein Salami has been killed in an Israeli attack on Iran’s nuclear site, AFP reported.
 
An Associated Press report, citing Iranian state television, confirmed that Gen. Hossein Salami, head of the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, was killed in an Israeli strike on Friday.
 
A news anchor read a statement saying, “The news of the assassination and martyrdom of Gen Hossein Salami was confirmed,” without providing further details. 
 

Israeli sources suggest top Iranian leaders, scientists targeted

 
A CNN report, citing Israeli security sources, briefed reporters that Iran’s top military leaders, as well as senior nuclear scientists, were targeted in the opening strikes and that “chances are increasing” that they were eliminated.
 
The report further added that some senior Israeli officials have been moved to ‘secret locations’ following Israel’s attempts to eliminate senior Iranian officials.
 

Strike deepens conflict over Iran’s nuclear weapons programme

 
The attack on Iran’s nuclear sites comes at a time when tensions between the two have been escalating over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear programme.
 
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a video message, said, “Moments ago, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival. This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.” 
 
He further added, “For decades, the tyrants of Tehran have brazenly, openly, called for Israel’s destruction. They have backed up their genocidal rhetoric with a programme to develop nuclear weapons. In recent years, Iran has produced enough highly-enriched uranium for nine atom bombs. Nine.”
 

What is the IRGC and why is it significant?

 
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, or IRGC, is an elite military force formed after the 1979 Islamic Revolution to protect the regime and enforce Islamic law. It operates separately from the regular army and holds vast influence over Iran’s military, politics, and economy. Its Quds Force handles foreign operations and proxy support. 
 

Topics :Israel Iran ConflictisraelIran nuclear agreementBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

