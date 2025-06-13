Iran's Revolutionary Guards chief Hossein Salami killed in Israeli strike

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards chief Hossein Salami has been killed in an Israeli attack on Iran’s nuclear site, AFP reported.

An Associated Press report, citing Iranian state television, confirmed that Gen. Hossein Salami, head of the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, was killed in an Israeli strike on Friday.

ALSO READ: Israel attacks Iran's nuclear sites, kills IRG chief in strike: Top updates A news anchor read a statement saying, “The news of the assassination and martyrdom of Gen Hossein Salami was confirmed,” without providing further details.

Israeli sources suggest top Iranian leaders, scientists targeted

A CNN report, citing Israeli security sources, briefed reporters that Iran’s top military leaders, as well as senior nuclear scientists, were targeted in the opening strikes and that “chances are increasing” that they were eliminated.

The report further added that some senior Israeli officials have been moved to ‘secret locations’ following Israel’s attempts to eliminate senior Iranian officials. Strike deepens conflict over Iran’s nuclear weapons programme The attack on Iran’s nuclear sites comes at a time when tensions between the two have been escalating over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear programme. ALSO READ: Israel launches 'preemptive strike' on Iran's nuclear sites, confirms IDF Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a video message, said, “Moments ago, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival. This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.”