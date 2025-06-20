Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Operation Sindhu in progress, India to evacuate nationals from Israel

Operation Sindhu in progress, India to evacuate nationals from Israel

According to the MEA, their travel from Israel to India will be facilitated through the land borders and thereafter by air to India

As part of an evacuation operation facilitated by the Indian government, 90 Kashmiri students were evacuated from Iran via Armenia. Visuals from Yerevan Airport show them boarding a commercial flight to India. (PTI Photo)
As part of an evacuation operation facilitated by the Indian government, 90 Kashmiri students were evacuated from Iran via Armenia. (PTI Photo)
Jun 20 2025 | 8:15 AM IST
In view of the recent developments between Israel and Iran, the Indian government has decided to evacuate from Israel those Indian nationals who wish to leave, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Thursday.

The Embassy of India in Tel Aviv would be making arrangements for the evacuation of Indians. All Indian nationals are requested to register themselves with the Embassy of India in Tel Aviv at (https://www.indembassyisrael.gov.in/indian_national_reg), if not already registered. 

  In case of any queries, they may contact the 24/7 Control Room established at Embassy of India, Tel Aviv: telephone numbers: +972 54-7520711; +972 54-3278392; email: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in.

The Embassy also reiterates its earlier advisories urging all Indian citizens in Israel to remain vigilant and strictly follow the safety guidelines issued by Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command: (https://www.oref.org.il/eng).

"Indian government accords the highest priority to the safety and security of Indian nationals abroad. The Government will continue to monitor the situation closely," the MEA said, adding that the embassy remains continuously in touch with the community with a view to extending all feasible assistance. 

Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian government evacuated 110 Indian students from Iran through Armenia under Operation Sindhu.

In a post on X, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "India launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran. India evacuated 110 students from northern Iran who crossed into Armenia under the supervision of our Missions in Iran and Armenia on 17th June. They departed from Yerevan on a special flight and will arrive in New Delhi in the early hours of 19th June 2025. India accords the highest priority to the safety and security of her nationals abroad."

Meanwhile, Israel Health Ministry on Thursday said that 271 people arrived at hospitals after the Iranian ballistic missile attack this morning -- four in serious condition, 16 in moderate condition, 220 in good condition, 24 suffering from acute anxiety, and seven undergoing medical evaluation whose condition has not yet been determined, The Times of Israel reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Jun 20 2025 | 8:15 AM IST

