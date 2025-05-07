Operation Sindoor: Over 200 flights cancelled, 18 airports shut temporarily

Over 200 flights have been cancelled and at least 18 airports in northern and western India have been shut temporarily following airspace restrictions imposed after India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) early Wednesday morning.

Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India Express, Akasa Air , along with some foreign carriers, have cancelled services to and from multiple airports. IndiGo alone has cancelled over 165 flights.

The move follows missile strikes carried out by Indian armed forces on terror targets in Pakistan earlier the same day, prompting temporary closure of certain airspace zones and airports.

News agency PTI reported the affected airports—primarily located in northern and western India—include Srinagar, Leh, Jammu, Amritsar, Pathankot, Chandigarh, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Shimla, Dharamshala, and Jamnagar.

IndiGo cancels over 165 domestic flights till May 10

Also read: Fully prepared to respond to Pak: India after hitting 9 sites in 25 minutes IndiGo announced on Wednesday the cancellation of more than 165 domestic flights from various airports, including Amritsar and Srinagar, due to ongoing airspace restrictions. IndiGo currently operates approximately 2,200 flights daily. IndiGo said in the wake of the prevailing situation, flights to/from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, and Jodhpur stand cancelled for the day.

"Due to government notification on airspace restrictions, over 165 IndiGo flights from multiple airports (Amritsar, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Gwalior, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kishangarh, Leh, Rajkot, and Srinagar) are cancelled until 0529 hrs. IST of 10 May, 2025," the airline said in a statement.

The airline further said that affected passengers have the option to reschedule their flights on the next available service or cancel their bookings without incurring any additional charges. Full refunds will be provided.

Air India suspends services to nine airports

Air India has also suspended flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot.

"Air India flights to and from the following stations, Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot, are being cancelled till 0529 hrs IST on 10 May following a notification from aviation authorities on the closure of these airports," the airline said.

Also read: JeM chief Masood Azhar admits 10 family members killed in Operation Sindoor In a post on X, the airline also said passengers holding valid tickets for travel during this period will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges or a full refund for cancellations.

"We are anticipating changes in flight schedules across our network and sincerely advise all customers to stay updated on their flight status before heading to the airport," the airline said.

Other airlines affected across India

In an update posted on X, SpiceJet stated that several airports in northern India --namely Dharamshala, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, and Amritsar -- are closed until further notice. The airline noted that both departures and arrivals, as well as connecting flights, may be affected. Impacted passengers have the option to receive a full refund or rebook on an alternate flight, subject to availability.

Akasa Air cancelled all flights to and from Srinagar, while Star Air suspended operations to/from Nanded, Hindon, Adampur, Kishangarh, and Bhuj for the day.

International airlines reroute flights

Amid the escalating regional tensions, international carriers have rerouted or cancelled dozens of flights to avoid Pakistani airspace. According to data from FlightRadar24, at least 52 flights to or from Pakistan were cancelled by Wednesday morning.

- Taiwan’s EVA Air said it would reroute flights to Europe.

- Korean Air redirected its Incheon-Dubai flight through southern Asia.

- Thai Airways and Vietnam Airlines also announced rerouting of several international flights.

- China Airlines reported disruptions to services to London, Frankfurt, and Rome, with some flights making technical stops in Bangkok and Prague.

Delhi, Srinagar airports affected

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), India’s busiest, has seen at least 35 flight cancellations since midnight.

“Kindly note, due to changing airspace conditions, some flights have been impacted at Delhi Airport,” Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) posted on X.

The Srinagar airport confirmed civil flights are suspended until further notice: “Civil flights at Srinagar Airport suspended till further notice. Passengers advised to contact airlines for cancellations or rescheduling,” read a statement posted on X.

Airlines have also urged passengers to check flight status before heading to the airport and to stay updated through official websites and customer care channels.

(With agency inputs)