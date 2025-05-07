Emergency declared in Pak's Punjab province after Indian missile strikes

Emergency was declared on Wednesday in Pakistan's Punjab province even as all educational institutions closed in the wake of the Indian missile attack.

The Pakistan army said that at least 26 people were killed and 46 injured in the Indian strikes launched shortly after midnight on cities in the Punjab province and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has declared a state of emergency across the province, a Punjab government statement said here.

All security agencies, including Punjab police, have been placed on high alert. Leaves of all doctors and medical staff across hospitals in Punjab have been cancelled.

The statement said all staff have been ordered to report for duty immediately and district administrations in all districts of Punjab have also been placed on high alert.

Officers and personnel of all relevant institutions, including Civil Defence, have been summoned, it said.

The educational institutions would remain closed on Wednesday, the statement said.

The Pakistan airspace which was closed for all flight operations following the Indian attack is now partially being opened.

Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that killed 26 people.