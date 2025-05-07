JeM chief Masood Azhar admits 10 family members killed in Operation Sindoor

Maulana Masood Azhar , chief of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), has admitted that 10 of his family members and four associates were killed in India's targeted military strikes on Wednesday morning, reported BBC Urdu.

India conducted the military strikes under ' Operation Sindoor' two weeks after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. Nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) were targeted in the operation, which included Bahawalpur, where Azhar's family members were reportedly killed.

A statement attributed to Azhar said those killed in the attack on Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur included the JeM chief's elder sister and her husband, a nephew and his wife, another niece, and five children from his extended family.

ALSO READ: Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: Airports closed, schools shut in border areas of Rajasthan, Punjab The statement further mentioned that the attack also claimed the lives of one of Azhar's close associates and his mother, along with two other close companions.

Bahawalpur, Pakistan's 12th largest city, reportedly serves as the centre for Jaish-e-Mohammad, the terrorist group responsible for several attacks in India. The city is located nearly 400 km from Lahore, and houses JeM's operational headquarters at the Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah, also known as the Usman-o-Ali campus.

Markaz Subhan Allah has been operational since 2015, and the facility has been used for training and radicalisation. It houses a central mosque, madrassa for more than 600 students along with a swimming pool, and a gymnasium.

Before 2011, the Markaz Subhan Allah was publicly presented as a religious seminary. However, it was later transformed into a facility as a training facility.

Who is Masood Azhar?

Maulana Masood Azhar has been a central figure in the history of terrorism in South Asia. Born in 1968 in Bahawalpur, Azhar served as a cleric in Harkat-ul-Mujahideen before his arrest in 1994 by the Indian authorities. He was designated a global terrorist by the United Nations Security Council in May 2019.

Azhar has been responsible for multiple terror attacks in India after the establishment of Jaish-e-Mohammad in 2000. Some of these attacks include the 2001 Parliament attack, the 2019 Pulwama attack targeting Indian soldiers, and the 2016 attack on the Pathankot airbase.