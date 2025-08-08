From illness to violence: What's behind 1,203 lost Indian lives in Canada?

In response to a query in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said that 1,203 Indian citizens died in Canada over the past five years.

The minister said the ashes or mortal remains of 757 citizens were brought back from Canada with the assistance of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), news agency PTI reported.

What caused these deaths?

In a written response to the query, Singh said that most of these deaths caused between 2020 and 2024 were due to natural reasons such as medical illness or old age.

According to the information available with the ministry, 1,203 Indian citizens died in Canada over the five years from 2020 to 2024, Singh said in his response. The MEA was asked to provide the official numbers of Indian nationals who died in Canada over the past five years and explain the reasons that caused the deaths, PTI reported.

Breaking down the numbers Singh also shared a year-wise breakdown of the total number of deaths: 2020: 120 deaths

2021: 160 deaths

2022: 198 deaths

2023: 336 deaths

2024: 389 deaths Unnatural deaths were also reported In his response to the query, Singh informed the Rajya Sabha that some of these deaths were also unnatural, caused due to violence, murder, suicide, and accidents. ALSO READ: Canada visa lottery: 17860 parents, grandparents of migrants invited for PR Several instances of violence against Indian citizens in Canada have been reported over the past few years. The relationship between the two countries soured in 2023, after the then-Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had accused India of being behind the killing of a Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Nijjar was labelled as a terrorist in India.