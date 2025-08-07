PM Modi speaks to Brazil's Lula, leaders promise to boost India-Brazil ties

India and Brazil on Thursday agreed to strengthen collaboration across key sectors such as trade, technology, energy, defence, agriculture, health, and cultural exchanges, following a phone call between the leaders of both countries.

The agreement was reached during a conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the Indian Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Sharing details of the discussion, PM Modi wrote on X: “Had a good conversation with President Lula. Thanked him for making my visit to Brazil memorable and meaningful. We are committed to deepening our Strategic Partnership including in trade, energy, tech, defence, health and more. A strong, people-centric partnership between Global South nations benefits everyone.”