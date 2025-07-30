Canada visa lottery: 17860 parents, grandparents of migrants invited for PR

If you’re looking forward to bringing your loved ones from India to Canada, the federal government on July 28 reopened the Parents and Grandparents Program (PGP) for 2025. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has started issuing invitations to apply (ITAs) to permanent residents and Canadian citizens wishing to sponsor their parents or grandparents. The deadline to submit a complete application is 11:59 pm ET, October 9, 2025.
What is the Parents and Grandparents Program?
The PGP offers a pathway to permanent residency for parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens, permanent residents, or registered Indians.
Here’s how the process works:
• You must have submitted an interest-to-sponsor form in 2020
Also Read
• Applicants are selected through a random draw
• Only those invited in the draw can submit a sponsorship application
• The sponsor must meet income and eligibility criteria laid out by IRCC
“Over the next two weeks, IRCC will issue 17,860 invitations to apply from the 2020 pool,” the department said on its website. “We’re working toward accepting up to 10,000 complete applications this year.”
Those selected are contacted via email and must submit their applications online using the Permanent Residence Portal.
Two-step application process
Sponsors and their parents or grandparents must each complete a separate application:
Sponsorship application: Submitted by the sponsor
Permanent residence application: Completed by the parent or grandparent being sponsored
IRCC requires that both applications be submitted together online. If more than one person is being sponsored, a separate permanent residence application must be completed for each. Some exceptions may be granted for those unable to apply digitally.
Which forms are required?
Sponsors must complete and upload the following:
IMM 1344 (sponsorship agreement)
IMM 5771 (document checklist)
IMM 5768 (financial evaluation)
Parents and grandparents being sponsored must submit:
IMM 0008 (generic application)
IMM 5669 (background/declaration)
IMM 5406 (additional family information)
Detailed guidance is available in IRCC’s instruction manual, Guide IMM 5772.
How much does it cost?
For a single applicant, the total government fee comes to CAD 1,205 (about ₹76,000). This includes:
Sponsorship fee: CAD 85
Processing fee (for the principal applicant): CAD 545
Right of permanent residence fee: CAD 575
If a spouse, partner, or dependent child is included, additional fees apply. Medical exams, police certificates, and biometrics may incur extra costs and are handled separately by authorised third parties.
After submission: What to expect
According to IRCC, applicants must include a copy of their invitation when applying. Any application missing key documents may be returned unless the missing pieces are submitted within 30 days.
Once the application is submitted:
• Applicants must undergo medical examinations
• Police certificates (valid for one year) must be uploaded
• Biometrics (fingerprints and photo) are mandatory for all applicants aged 14 to 79
IRCC recommends keeping copies of all submitted documents and regularly checking the status of the application online.
Failure to follow instructions or meet deadlines could lead to a refusal or delay in processing.