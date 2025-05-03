Pahalgam attack: India halts all mail & parcel exchange with Pakistan

Amid escalating tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, India has suspended the exchange of all categories of mail and parcels from Pakistan via both air and surface routes. The suspension was ordered by the Department of Posts, which operates under the Ministry of Communications. The ban on mail and parcels was announced within hours of a total ban on direct and indirect imports from Pakistan, as well as ban on Pakistan-flagged ships docking in Indian ports and a ban on Indian ships going to Pakistani ports. The back-to-back moves are a fallout of the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam district, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. The Indian government has cited "cross-border linkages" to the attack and pledged strict action against those responsible.

Pahalgam attack: PM Modi grants forces operational freedom

Narendra Modi affirmed India’s resolve to counter terrorism. He said that the armed forces have "complete operational freedom" to determine the timing, targets, and methods of retaliation. In a high-level meeting held on April 23 with senior defence officials, Prime Ministeraffirmed India’s resolve to counter terrorism. He said that the armed forces have "complete operational freedom" to determine the timing, targets, and methods of retaliation.

Following the meeting, officials reiterated that eliminating terrorism is now a matter of national resolve.

Pahalgam attack: Series of retaliatory measures announced

The government has initiated several retaliatory steps against Pakistan:

* Suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty

* Closure of the Attari-Wagah land border crossing

* Downgrading diplomatic ties

* Cancellation of special visas issued to Pakistani nationals

* Closure of Indian airspace to Pakistani airlines

Additionally, on April 23, India declared Pakistan’s top military attaches as persona non grata, ordering their departure. Simultaneously, India withdrew its own military personnel from Pakistan and reduced staff strength at its High Commission in Islamabad.

Pahalgam attack: Complete ban on imports from Pakistan

In a earlier notification dated May 2, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) announced a total ban on direct and indirect imports from Pakistan. The decision was made “in the interest of national security and public policy”.

According to the notice, the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023 was amended to prohibit “import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan with immediate effect until further orders”. Exceptions to this rule will require prior government approval.

India’s exports to Pakistan between April and January 2024–25 were valued at $447.65 million, while imports stood at a negligible $0.42 million, according to a PTI report.

Pakistani ships barred from Indian ports

Further, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways issued a notification on Saturday (May 3) banning all ships flying the Pakistani flag from entering Indian ports. The order also prohibits Indian vessels from visiting ports in Pakistan.

“A ship bearing the flag of Pakistan shall not be allowed to visit any Indian Port,” the order stated.

Cyber attacks from Pak-based groups

The decision to halt mail exchanges came a day after cyberattacks originating from Pakistan targeted Indian websites. Hacking groups like "Cyber Group HOAX1337" and "National Cyber Crew" defaced websites of institutions such as the Army Public School in Nagrota and Sunjuwan with inflammatory messages referencing the Pahalgam attack victims. A website offering services to ex-servicemen was also targeted. India’s cybersecurity systems detected and traced these intrusions in real time, confirming their Pakistani origin, according to an ANI report.

Earlier, on April 29, hackers operating under the alias “IOK Hacker” (Internet of Khilafah) shifted focus to publicly accessible welfare and educational platforms after failing to breach critical national infrastructure. Their tactics included defacement, disruption of services, and attempts to harvest user data.