Monday, May 05, 2025 | 03:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Putin dials PM Modi, says Pahalgam attack culprits must face justice

Putin dials PM Modi, says Pahalgam attack culprits must face justice

Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, extended full support to India, and called for justice against those responsible

Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered Russia’s full support in India’s fight against terrorism (Photo: Reuters)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and strongly condemned the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where 25 tourists and one local resident were shot dead on April 22. 
 
Putin conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and extended full support to India in its fight against terrorism.  He also underlined the need to bring the perpetrators and their supporters to justice.
 
“President Putin @KremlinRussia_E called PM @narendramodi and strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam, India. He conveyed deepest condolences on the loss of innocent lives and expressed full support to India in the fight against terrorism. He emphasised that the perpetrators of the heinous attack and their supporters must be brought to justice,” said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a post on X (formerly Twitter). 
 

Also Read

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India looking for partners, not 'preachers': Jaishankar's message to Europe

India Russia, India-Russia flag

Govt offers cheap loans for arms, eyes Russia's traditional customers

India Russia, India-Russia flag

Russia to hold events in Indian cities for 80th Great Victory anniversary

India Russia, India-Russia flag

India, Russia agree on 6 new projects to boost bilateral investment ties

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Era of multipolarity demands greater India, Russia cooperation: Jaishankar

  During the conversation, the two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership between India and Russia. Prime Minister Modi congratulated President Putin on the upcoming celebration of the 80th anniversary of Victory Day and invited him to the Annual India-Russia Summit scheduled to be held later this year. 
 
The timing of Putin’s call is also significant. It comes just days after Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif suggested in an interview with Russian state-run RIA Novosti that Russia, China, or Western countries could be involved in investigating the Pahalgam attack.  He claimed that an international team should verify whether India’s claims are true.
 
“I think Russia or China or even Western countries can play a very, very positive role in this crisis and they can even set up an investigation team that should be assigned this job to investigate whether India or Modi is lying or he is telling the truth. Let an international team find out,” Asif was quoted as saying by RIA Novosti. 
 
He added that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif supported the idea of an international probe.
 
Asif also questioned the allegations linking Pakistan to the attack, saying there was no evidence to support the claims. “These are just statements, empty statements and nothing more,” he said.
 
Meanwhile, The Resistance Front, a known proxy of the banned Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the April 22 attack in Pahalgam. 
   

More From This Section

Pakistan Missile

Pakistan tests surface-to-surface missiles amid rising tensions with India

Rajnath Singh, Gen Nakatani

Rajnath holds talks with Japanese counterpart, thanks him for defence ties

defence sector, defence, army, Armed forces

Defence ministry orders hit ₹2.1 trn in FY25, 92% awarded to local firms

Defence Secretary, Rajesh Kumar Singh

Defence secy meets PM Modi amid Indo-Pak tensions after Pahalgam attack

India Pakistan

Centre starts work on hydro projects after suspending treaty with Pakistan

Topics : Vladimir Putin Narendra Modi India Russia BS Web Reports Pahalgam attack

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEPaytm Q4 Results 2025Bank of Baroda Q4 results 2025Adani US Bribery ChargesMahindra and Mahindra Q4 ResultsDelhi weather TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon