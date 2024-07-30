Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Pak Army sentences former officer to 14 yrs imprisonment in sedition case

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Akbar Hussain was convicted and sentenced through Field General Court Martial

Pakistan flag
The court of competent jurisdiction adjudged him guilty' of the offence charged. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 7:20 PM IST
The Pakistan Army on Tuesday announced that it sentenced a former officer to 14 years of imprisonment on the charges of sedition.

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Akbar Hussain was convicted and sentenced through Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under the Pakistan Army Act 1952 on charges of inciting sedition among army personnel from discharge of duties, according to a statement by the army.

The court of competent jurisdiction adjudged him guilty' of the offence charged, through due judicial process and awarded the punishment of 14 years rigorous imprisonment on May 10, it stated.

According to the sentence, the Rank of the officer was forfeited on July 26, it further said.


First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 7:20 PM IST

