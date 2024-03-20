Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Pak's Gwadar Port Authority under attack; BLA claims responsibility: Report

Pak's Gwadar Port Authority under attack; BLA claims responsibility: Report

Multiple blasts and intense firing have been reported at Gwadar Port Authority Complex in Pakistan

File photo of Gwadar Port in Gwadar, Pakistan. Photo: Reuters
Bhaswar Kumar Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 6:33 PM IST
Armed attackers "forcibly" entered the Gwadar Port Authority Complex in the Pakistani province of Balochistan on Wednesday and opened fire, with multiple blasts also being reported, said Dawn, a Pakistani English-language newspaper.

Citing Makran Commissioner Saeed Ahmed Umrani, the report said that a large contingent of police and security forces had reached the scene by Wednesday evening, with intense firing underway. 

The Gwadar Port is situated on the shores of the Arabian Sea. It is located in the city of Gwadar, in the Pakistani province of Balochistan. 

According to Dawn, the Majeed Brigade of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a militant separatist organisation that is proscribed in Pakistan, has claimed responsibility for the attack.   

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

