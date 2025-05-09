Pak's attacks were aimed at military targets, civilian infra: Foreign Secy

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri condemned Pakistan’s overnight drone strikes, calling them “provocative and escalatory actions” aimed at Indian cities, civilian infrastructure, and military sites. Misri's statements were made during a press briefing on Thursday, alongside Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. “These provocative and escalatory actions taken by Pakistan last night were targeted at Indian cities and civilian infrastructure in addition to military establishments,” Misri stated. "Indian armed forces responded proportionately, adequately, and responsibly. The official and blatantly farsical denial of these attacks that Pakistan carried out, by the Pakistani state machinery, is another example of their duplicity and the new depths they are plumbing,” he said.

Indian forces shot down Pakistani drones reportedly manufactured in Turkiye, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi added. Qureshi said that Pakistan deliberately chose not to close its airspace, thereby using civilian air traffic as a shield for its unmanned aerial operations.

“During the attack, Pakistan did not close its airspace; it is using civilian air traffic as a shield,” she stated, highlighting a serious breach of international norms regarding military engagement near civilian zones.

Despite the provocation, Qureshi contended that India’s response was measured. “On the other hand, Indian reaction has shown great restraint,” added Colonel Qureshi, underlining the Indian military's disciplined approach in dealing with cross-border threats.

Also Read

Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor Tensions between India and Pakistan have intensified after the terror attack in Pahalgam on 22 April, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. In retaliation, India launched Operation Sindoor, a military campaign targeting nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Wednesday, 7 May. The following day, the government said that Operation Sindoor was still ongoing. Later, on the same day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that over 100 militants and their collaborators had been killed in Operation Sindoor. The already strained ties between the two neighbouring nations further deteriorated following a spate of overnight assaults. On 8 May, Pakistan initiated a series of drone and missile strikes targeting Indian military bases in Jammu and Pathankot. This led to authorities in India enacting emergency measures such as shutting down schools, cutting power in sensitive border areas, and cancelling all leave for security and administrative personnel.

In the aftermath, several states, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, West Bengal, and Bihar, have ramped up their security protocols. Mock drills, blackout rehearsals, and siren tests are being held in select cities.