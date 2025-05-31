Gurugram begins 'Operation Shield' drill today, blackout at 8 p.m.

The district administration of Gurugram has issued a notification with details of the scheduled 'Operation Shield' today. The public notification informs that the drill will begin on Saturday at 5:00 p.m.

The exercise is being organised as per the direction and guidance of the Union ministry of home affairs. It will simulate situations like air raids, drone attacks, and other wartime threats, keeping in mind the current concerns around national security, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The citizens have also been informed about dos and don'ts.

Here are details of the scheduled event:

Blackout timing is from 8:00 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. on May 31, 2025.

The air raid siren will be heard at 5:00 p.m.

Also Read

Area to which the drill is scheduled is Gurugram district (may apply elsewhere, but this notification is district-specific).

This is a part of the "Operation Shield" civil defence drill.

Do’s during the blackout:

Turn off all lights.

Draw curtains.

Maintain silence.

Cooperate with the district administration.

Don’ts during the blackout:

Do not use mobile phones.

Do not light candles.

Avoid unnecessary movement.

Do not go outdoors.

Authorities have also urged the public not to panic, as these drills will take place between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

civil defence exercise, "Operation Shield," on May 31 across all 22 districts to enhance the state's emergency preparedness and response capabilities. The Haryana government earlier announced that it will conduct a major statewide, "Operation Shield," on May 31 across all 22 districts to enhance the state's emergency preparedness and response capabilities.

This is to simulate critical incidents such as air raids, drone attacks, and other wartime scenarios in the light of current national security concerns, an official statement said on Friday.

The mock exercises scheduled should not be the cause of alarm for the citizens, officials said.

The drill was previously scheduled for May 29 but was postponed as per the instructions of the home ministry, it said.

Giving further details, Sumita Misra, additional chief secretary (Haryana home department), said on Friday that the exercise aims to test existing emergency mechanisms, improve coordination between the civil administration, defence forces, and local communities, and identify areas that need to be strengthened, thus ensuring swift and effective response during any crisis.

She said that currently there are around 32,000 civil defence volunteers across the state who will also contribute to this exercise.

All deputy commissioners have been directed to call out civil defence volunteers, NSS, NCC, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), and Home Guards of their respective districts to brief them regarding their deployment, duties, and exercises to be undertaken.

She further stated that key components include drills responding to aerial threats such as air raids and swarms of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), activation of air raid sirens, and testing of control room communication hotlines established with the Indian Air Force.

Additionally, a controlled blackout of 15 minutes will be observed from 8 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. near vital installations, with the exception of essential emergency services such as hospitals, fire stations, and police stations.

Misra highlighted that the exercise also aligns with the Incident Response System (IRS), which Haryana officially notified on January 28, 2025, under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, providing a structured framework for effective emergency response.

She directed all deputy commissioners, who are also chairpersons of District Disaster Management Authorities, along with commissioners and superintendents of police, to ensure meticulous planning and execution of the exercise in their jurisdictions.

They have been instructed to submit detailed Action Taken Reports to the Commandant General, Home Guards, and Director, Civil Defence, Haryana, which will be compiled for state-level review and forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs.