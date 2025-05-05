Pakistani troops violate ceasefire for 11th night, Indian Army retaliates

On the intervening night of May 4 and May 5, Pakistani troops continued their ceasefire violations for the 11th consecutive day along the Line of Control (LoC). The latest round of firing comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan , following the downgrading of diplomatic ties after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Pakistani troops engaged in unprovoked small arms firing in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army responded promptly and proportionately, according to an official statement.

Ceasefire violations along the LoC and the International Border (IB) have been rare since the two countries renewed the ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021.

Pakistan violates ceasefire again

On April 24, Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked small arms firing along the LoC. This followed India’s decision to downgrade diplomatic ties, suspend the Indus Waters Treaty agreement and shut down the Attari border for key movement.

ALSO READ: Pakistani troops continue unprovoked firing along LoC in J-K for 10th day According to a PTI report, Pakistani troops initially targeted several posts in the Kupwara and Baramulla districts of north Kashmir. The violations later expanded to the Poonch and Akhnoor sectors in the Jammu region.

India-Pakistan tensions escalate

The April 22 terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people — mostly tourists — in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley, triggered a strong response from the Indian government. Condemning the attack, the Centre announced a series of measures against Pakistan. These included the cancellation of visas for all Pakistani nationals under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and instructions for all Pakistani citizens residing in India to leave.

Since then, tensions have escalated further. The Indian government has blocked access to Instagram accounts of several Pakistani celebrities, including Hania Amir and Mahira Khan. It has also taken down over 15 Pakistani YouTube channels accused of spreading false, communal content and misinformation.