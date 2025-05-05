Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Security forces bust terror hideout in Poonch, recover 5 IEDs, radio sets

Security forces bust terror hideout in Poonch, recover 5 IEDs, radio sets

Poonch police released photos from the hideout, showing multiple radio sets and five IEDs that were recovered

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 10:13 AM IST
In a joint operation carried out on Monday, Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch Police and Army's Romeo Force busted a suspected terror hideout in the Surankot village of Poonch, recovering five Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), multiple radio sets, wires and binoculars and blankets.

This major bust comes just a day after Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, VK Birdi held a joint security review meeting at PCR Kashmir, which was attended by officers from multiple security forces, including the Police, Army, Intelligence Agencies, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

Earlier today, amidst heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, the Army responded to unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control (LoC) during the intervening night of May 4 and 5, official said on Monday. 

The Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small arms firing across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor areas of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. According to officials, the Indian Army responded promptly and proportionately.

On the night of May 3 and 4, the Pakistan Army indulged in small arms firing across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor districts in J & K, which was retaliated against effectively by the Indian Army. According to the Army, the troops responded in a calibrated and proportionate manner. 

This is the eleventh consecutive day of India's effective retaliation since the Pakistan Army's unprovoked small arms firing began on the night of April 25-26.

On April 30, India closed its airspace to all aircraft registered in Pakistan and those operated by Pakistani airlines, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), another major step following the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed. 

Topics :Jammu and KashmirPahalgam attackPoonch

First Published: May 05 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

