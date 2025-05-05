Defence ministry orders hit ₹2.1 trn in FY25, 92% awarded to local firms

The Ministry of Defence iked 193 contracts amounting to ₹2.1 trillion in FY25, which is the highest ever. Of this, ₹1.6 trillion went to domestic companies. Interestingly, the last two months of the year alone accounted for ₹1 trillion in orders.

Approvals for capital procurement in March alone touched ₹54,000 crore, including BrahMos missiles, Netra early warning aircraft, upgraded tank engines, and naval weapon systems.

Domestic procurement share has jumped from 54 per cent pre-pandemic to 75 per cent now. Exports in defence sector have also risen, and India is targeting to push exports to ₹50,000 crore by FY29 from ₹21,000 crore in FY24.