'Concerned at loss of tourists' lives': Pakistan on Pahalgam terror attack

A statement released by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Islamabad was 'concerned at the loss of tourists' lives in an attack in Anantnag district'

Security personnel stand guard at Lal Chowk market during a strike call given by traders, transporters and other several organisations against the Pahalgam terror attacks, in Srinagar, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Pakistan on Wednesday reacted to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, in which at least 26 people were killed by a terror group backed by Lashkar-e-Taiba.  A statement released by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Islamabad was "concerned at the loss of tourists’ lives in an attack in Anantnag district". 
 
"We extend our condolences to the near ones of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery," the statement read.
 
According to officials, terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in South Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists. The deceased included two foreigners -- from the UAE and Nepal -- and two locals. Follow Pahalgam attack live updates
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Saudi Arabia at the time of the attack, cut short his visit and returned to India on Wednesday morning. He held a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Delhi airport upon his arrival. He was later briefed by top officials about the situation on ground. 
 

Pak-backed terror group behind attack

 
The Pahalgam terror attack is the deadliest civilian attack in Jammu and Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama bombing. The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack. In January 2023, the Centre declared the TRF a 'terrorist organisation' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
 
In October 2024, the TRF attacked workers at a tunnel project in Ganderbal, killing seven civilians. In June 2024, it initially claimed responsibility for the Reasi bus ambush that killed nine Hindu pilgrims, though the claim was later withdrawn. Security agencies attributed the attack to Lashkar-e-Taiba.

TRF also took responsibility for the killing of senior officers during a September 2023 encounter in Anantnag and was linked to the February 2023 murder of Sanjay Sharma, a Kashmiri Pandit, in Pulwama. 
 
