Trump calls J-K terror attack 'deeply disturbing', Putin terms it 'brutal'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir was "deeply disturbing", asserting that the US stands strongly with India against terrorism.

Terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Pahalgam town in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

"Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!" he added.

The 26 dead in the Pahalgam attack included two foreigners - from UAE and Nepal - and two locals, a high-ranking Indian official said, without getting into details.

Vladimir Putin condemns terror attack in J-K

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the "brutal crime" has no justification whatsoever and its perpetrators will face a deserved punishment.

In a communication to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin extended condolences over the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

He expressed "sincere condolences over the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam whose victims were civilians citizens of various countries".

"This brutal crime has no justification whatsoever. We expect that its organizers and perpetrators will face a deserved punishment," the Russian leader said.

Putin reiterated Russia's commitment to further increasing cooperation with Indian partners in fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

"Please convey words of sincere sympathy and support to the near and dear ones of the deceased as well as wishes for a speedy recovery of all injured," he added.

Multiple tourists were feared killed and at least 20 injured when terrorists opened fire in a picturesque meadow near Kashmir's Pahalgam town. The death toll could be more than 20, a high-ranking Indian official indicated without getting into details.

The attack came during US Vice President J D Vance's maiden visit to India.