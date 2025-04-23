The Indian Army has eliminated two terrorists who were trying to enter through the general area of Uri Nala's Sarjeevan at Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla on Wednesday, foiling their infiltration attempt, as per an official statement.

As per the statement from the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army, the troops from the army near the area challenged the unidentified terrorists, leading to a heavy exchange of fire between the security personnel and the infiltrators, resulting in the death of the two terrorists.

The Army also recovered a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and other war-like stores from the terrorists. The operation is still in progress.

"OP TIKKA, Baramulla: On 23 Apr 2025, approximately 2-3 UI terrorists tried to infiltrate through the general area Sarjeevan at Uri Nala, Baramulla. The alert tps on LC challenged and intercepted them resulting in a firefight. Operation is in progress," the Chinar Corps posted on social media platform X.

"Heavy exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists, two terrorists have been eliminated, infiltration bid foiled by the security forces in the ongoing Operation. A large quantity of weapons, ammunition and other war-like stores have been recovered from the terrorists. Operation is in progress," the Chinar Corps stated in an update post on the operation.

This came in the wake of the gruesome terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on Wednesday. Security forces launched search operations on Wednesday to track down the terrorists responsible for the attack and have been beefed up since the attack, with visuals from the area showing the streets being deserted in the usually bustling tourist area. Many organisations have also called for a Jammu bandh following the attack.

With the situation tense in the area, some tourists have decided to cut their trips short as well. One of the tourists, Sameer Bhardwaj from Delhi, had plans to visit places in Pahalgam, but he said he will be returning to the National Capital now.

Meanwhile, political parties and the traders' union, as well as social groups, have collectively called for a complete shutdown in the Kashmir valley today to show solidarity with the victims' families and to condemn the attack.

The incident, which targeted tourists in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag district, sparked widespread outrage nationwide. Several political leaders condemned the attack.

Residents of Jammu and Kashmir turned up for a candlelight march at several places in the state against the Pahalgam terror attack that took place on Tuesday.

Locals in Baramulla, Srinagar, Poonch and Kupwara held a candlelight march, while Bajrang Dal workers in Jammu held a protest against the terror attack.

Locals in the Khod village of the Akhoor area of the territory also held a candlelight march protest against the Pahalgam terror attack.