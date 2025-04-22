Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi cuts short Saudi visit after terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir

PM Modi cuts short Saudi visit after terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir

Government sources said that Prime Minister Modi skipped the official dinner hosted by Saudi Arabia and has decided to cut short his visit

PM Modi in Saudi Arabia
Modi will now leave for India on Tuesday night, instead of Wednesday as originally planned, they added. | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jeddah
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 11:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday decided to cut short his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, hours after a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

Government sources said that Prime Minister Modi skipped the official dinner hosted by Saudi Arabia and has decided to cut short his visit.

Modi will now leave for India on Tuesday night, instead of Wednesday as originally planned, they added.

Terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Kashmir's Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.
 
The 26 dead included two foreigners and two locals, a high ranking official said without getting into details. The toll is still being ascertained, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said while describing the terror attack as “much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years".
 
The attack, which comes as US Vice President J D Vance is visiting India and just as the tourist and trekking season is picking up momentum, took place around 3 pm, officials said.
 
Baisaran, about six kilometres from the resort town of Pahalgam, is an expansive meadow ringed by dense pine forests and mountains and a favourite with visitors from across the country and the world.
 
Armed terrorists came into the grassland, dubbed ‘mini Switzerland', and started firing at tourists milling around eateries, taking pony rides or just picnicking, officials and eyewitnesses said. At least 20 people were injured in the strike in the volatile Kashmir Valley where tourists have so far mostly been spared.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JD Vance extends condolences for Pahalgam terror attack victims in Kashmir

26 tourists killed in terror attack in J&K's Pahalgam; at least 20 injured

'They won't be spared': PM condemns Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26

Cong calls Pahalgam terror attack a blot on humanity, urges action

India stands to gain from deepening defence ties with US, says JD Vance

Topics :Narendra ModiModi's foreign visitsIndia-Saudi ArabiaPahalgam attackAnantnagterror attacksJammu and Kashmir terror attackJammu and Kashmir

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story