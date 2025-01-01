Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Taiwan detects 2 Chinese military aircraft, 7 naval vessels near its shores

According to the MND, one of the two PLA aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 8:10 AM IST
Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) reported the detection of two Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and seven People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels operating near Taiwan.

According to the MND, one of the two PLA aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In a post shared on X, the MND said, "2 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly,"

Meanwhile MND on Tuesday reported five Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and six People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels operating near Taiwan.

According to the MND, three of the five PLA aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In a post shared on X, the MND said, "5 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Military activity was also reported on Monday when 23 Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels were around its territory.

Recently, Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte also criticised China's stance.

He said, "We need to be clear-eyed about China's ambitions. China is substantially building up its forces, including its nuclear weapons - with no transparency and no limitations. From 200 warheads in 2020, China is expected to have more than 1,000 nuclear weapons by 2030.

Its space-launch investments are skyrocketing. China is bullying Taiwan, and pursuing access to our critical infrastructure in ways that could cripple our societies.

"The Taiwan Strait remains a focal point of heightened tensions, with Taiwanese officials repeatedly condemning the increase in Chinese military operations as a direct threat to the island's sovereignty and regional peace. However, China, which considers Taiwan part of its territory, insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 8:10 AM IST

