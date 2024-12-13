Business Standard
Good ties with Pakistan possible, but terror must stop first: S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Lok Sabha that India seeks good ties with Pakistan but stressed they must be free of terrorism, adding the ball is in Pakistan's court

Jaishankar’s remarks came in response to questions on the possibility of improving ties with Pakistan (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 1:49 PM IST

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar made it clear in the Lok Sabha on Thursday that India seeks peaceful and cooperative relations with Pakistan, but emphasised that those ties must be free of terrorism. Responding to a query during the Question Hour, Jaishankar said, “We have made it very clear that it is for the Pakistani side to show that they are changing the behaviour of the past, and if they don’t, of course, there will be implications for the relationship and for them. The ball is very much in Pakistan’s court.”
 
Jaishankar’s remarks came in response to questions on the possibility of improving ties with Pakistan. He stressed that while India is open to fostering good relations with all its neighbours, terrorism remains a non-negotiable issue that must be addressed before any progress can be made.
 
 
On the topic of trade between India and Pakistan, Jaishankar noted that some of the disruptions were due to decisions taken by Pakistan in 2019. He added that India’s stance on trade remains agnostic, emphasising that any trade-related decisions are contingent on the actions of Pakistan.
 
 
Jaishankar also responded to concerns raised by Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi regarding Nepal’s alleged use of Indian territories on its currency. Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s clear stance on its borders, stating, “If there is any expectation in any of our neighbours that by doing something it would get India to change its position, they should be very clear this is not the case.”

Further addressing the issue of drug trafficking from Myanmar, Jaishankar acknowledged the challenges posed by the disturbed conditions in the region. He stated that India has had to review its open regime policy, which had historically allowed for more lenient cross-border movement. However, he added that India is sensitive to the needs of its border communities and continues to work on solutions that balance security and local welfare.
 
Jaishankar also highlighted India’s ongoing development projects in neighbouring countries, particularly Bangladesh. He spoke of India’s strong history of supporting development in the region, noting that nearly all of India’s neighbouring countries, with the exceptions of Pakistan and China, have benefitted from India’s assistance.
 
Addressing the specific case of Bangladesh, Jaishankar expressed hope for continued cooperation under the new dispensation in Dhaka. He said, “We have a good history of development projects... and it is our hope that with the new dispensation in Bangladesh, we will settle down mutually to a beneficial and stable relationship.”
 
[With ANI inputs]

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 1:49 PM IST

