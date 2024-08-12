Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Pakistan's former ISI chief Faiz Hameed taken into military custody: Army

The military had reportedly formed an inquiry committee in April to investigate allegations of misuse of authority against the head of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)

Faiz Hameed
Lt Gen (retd.) Hameed was considered extremely powerful when he headed the spy agency from 2019 to 2021.
Press Trust of India Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 6:35 PM IST
Pakistan's former ISI chief Lt Gen (retd.) Faiz Hameed has been arrested by the military ahead of his court martial in connection with a housing scheme scandal, the army said on Monday.

"Complying with the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry, was undertaken by Pakistan Army, to ascertain correctness of complaints in Top City Case made against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the army- said in a statement.

Consequently, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd), under provisions of the Pakistan Army Act, it added.

The military had reportedly formed an inquiry committee in April to investigate allegations of misuse of authority against the head of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Lt Gen (retd.) Hameed was considered extremely powerful when he headed the spy agency from 2019 to 2021.


Topics :Pakistan ISIPakistan army

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 6:35 PM IST

