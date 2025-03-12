Watch: Moment Baloch separatists hijacked Jaffar Express in Pakistan

Separatist group Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has released a video of its attack and subsequent hijack of a passenger train in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province.
The video, released by BLA's media wing Hakkal Media, shows the first attack that led to the derailment of Jaffar Express. It shows a thick smoke coming from near train's engine following the separatists' ambush.
Breaking Baloch Liberation Army media published the first visuals from #Bolan attack "Visuals of the Attack and Seizure of Jaffar Express by Baloch Liberation Army" pic.twitter.com/evN7zyJXNz— Bahot | باہوٹ (@bahot_baluch) March 12, 2025
Pakistan train hijack
The Jaffar Express, carrying approximately 400 passengers across nine coaches, was travelling from Quetta to Peshawar when armed militants, linked to the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), halted the train inside a tunnel near the remote regions of Gudalar and Piru Kunri.
So far, Pakistani security forces have killed at least 27 hijackers and rescued over 150 passengers, including women and children.
The BLA has issued a 48-hour ultimatum, demanding the release of political prisoners, activists, and individuals allegedly detained by the Pakistani military. The group has threatened to execute hostages, including soldiers, and "completely destroy" the train if their demands are not met within the deadline.
Pakistan Railways has established an emergency desk at the Peshawar and Quetta railway stations to assist relatives seeking information about their loved ones on board the train.
Balochistan unrest
Balochistan's unrest stems from historical grievances, economic marginalisation, and cultural suppression. Since its contentious accession to Pakistan in 1948, the province has experienced multiple insurgencies seeking autonomy or independence. Despite its rich natural resources, Balochistan remains underdeveloped, with locals feeling deprived of economic benefits, especially from projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Human rights abuses, including enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, have further fueled resentment.