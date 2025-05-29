Panama's foreign minister backs India's bid for permanent seat at UNSC

Panama's Foreign Minister Javier Martinez Acha on Thursday backed India for a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council.

During his address to the All-Party Delegation led by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, the Panama minister on Wednesday (local time) noted the steady bilateral relations between both the countries.

"It is not the first time that I say this, but probably it is the first time that you hear this. I have said publicly that India deserves to be in the Security Council of the United Nations," Acha said.

Five permanent members of the 15-member UNSC include China, France, Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The 10 non-permanent members are elected for two-year terms by the UNGA.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha in November last year External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had stated that the government accords the highest priority to getting permanent membership in an expanded United Nations Security Council.

He highlighted that India remains engaged, both at the bilateral and multilateral level and in the ongoing Inter-Governmental Negotiations on UNSC reforms.

He added that India is working alongside other reform-oriented countries through its membership in the G-4 Group - India, Japan, Brazil and Germany and the cross-regional group of developing countries from Asia, Africa and Latin America ( L.69 Group) for expansion of the UNSC. The Minister underlined that the government has also been constantly engaging with countries of the Global South over the issue.

A number of countries including most P5 countries have also endorsed India's candidature as a permanent member of a reformed Security Council.

Meanwhile, Panama's foreign minister in his address to the visiting Shashi Tharoor-led parliamentary delegation noted that India-Panama relations are rooted in mutual respect and a shared vision of prosperity and peace.

"The relationship between Panama and India is rooted in mutual respect. Shared democratic values and a common vision for prosperity, peace and inclusive growth. Over the years, we have witnessed a steady strengthening of bilateral ties across multiple sectors, trade and investment, maritime collaboration, education, health and renewable energy," he said.

Acha warmly welcomed the delegation and noted the friendship between India and Panama.

"It is in great honour and sincere pleasure that I welcome your Excellency in Panama. The government of my country, our president, give you the most warming welcome. The Indian delegation here today is a powerful symbol of the enduring and dynamic friendship between Panama and India. And he marks a new chapter in our shared journey for cooperation, development and mutual understanding," he said.

Acha said that Panama has always adhered to its strategic role in global commerce, diplomacy and cultural dialogue.

"Panama, as the bridge of the world and the heart of the universe has always embraced its strategic role in global commerce, diplomacy and cultural dialogue. Likewise, India with its rich heritage, vibrant democracy, the biggest one in the world, and growing global influence has been a long-standing and a valued partner in our development and multilateral engagements," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Tharoor-led delegation met with the President of the Republic of Panama, Jose Raul Mulino, at the Presidential house.

The delegation led by Tharoor includes Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), G M Harish Balayagi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejaswi Surya, Bhubaneswar Kalita--all from BJP; Mallikarjun Devda (Shiv Sena), former Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora.