Six terrorists gunned down in two major operations in Kashmir: Indian Army

The first operation was carried out in Kellar in Shopian district on May 14, in which three terrorists were gunned down. The second operation was carried out in Tral in Pulwama on May 15

On Thursday, the Kashmir Zone Police shared an update on X and stated that Three terrorists have been neutralised in the Tral encounter | (Photo: PTI)

Swati Gandhi
Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

The Indian Army neutralised six terrorists in two separate encounter operations carried out in Jammu and Kashmir, news agency ANI reported. The operations were carried out by Indian Army along Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force. 
 
The first operation was carried out in Kellar in Shopian district on May 14, in which three terrorists were gunned down. The second operation was carried out in Tral in Pulwama on May 15.
 
IGP Kashmir, VK Birdi said, "In the wake of heightened terror activities in Kashmir Valley, all the security forces deployed here reviewed their strategies. Following this review, there was an intensified focus on operations. On the basis of this intensified focus and coordination, we conducted two successful operations in the last 48 hours during which we had significant achievement. These two operations were conducted in the Kelar in Shopian and Tral areas, which resulted in the neutralisation of a total of six terrorists. We are committed to finish the terror ecosystem in Kashmir Valley."
 
 
Elaborating on the operations carried out, Major General Dhananjay Joshi, GOC Victor Force, said, "On May 12, we got information on the possible presence of a terrorist group in the higher reaches in Kelar. On the morning of May 13, on detection of some movement, our parties challenged the terrorists, who retaliated with fire. Our parties neutralised them. The second operation in Tral area was conducted in a border village. As we were laying a cordon at this village, the terrorists positioned themselves in different houses and fired at us. At this time, the challenge we faced was rescuing the civilian villagers. After this, three terrorists were neutralised."
 
The encounter in Shopian was carried out based on intelligence inputs. Taking to X, the Indian Army wrote, “On 13 May 2025, based on specific intelligence of a #RashtriyasRifles Unit, about the presence of terrorists in the general area of Shoekal Keller, #Shopian, #IndianArmy launched a search and destroy Operation. During the operation, terrorists opened heavy fire, and fierce firefight ensued, which resulted in the elimination of three hardcore terrorists (sic).” 

On Thursday, the Kashmir Zone Police shared an update on X and stated, “Three terrorists have been neutralised in the Tral encounter. Identification & affiliation being ascertained. Search operation in progress.”
 
This comes after the security forces have intensified anti-terror operations in the Valley following the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.
 

Operation Sindoor 

Tensions escalated between India and Pakistan after the former retaliated to the Pahalgam attack by launching a coordinated missile strike on terrorist infrastructure at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), under a code name ‘Operation Sindoor’. After the Indian armed forces launched precision strikes, Pakistan resorted to heavy artillery firing across the border areas along the Line of Control (LoC). After four days of engaging in drone and missile strikes, both India and Pakistan, on May 10, agreed for an “understanding to stop all firing and military actions”.
 
(With agency inputs)

terrorists Indian Army Jammu and Kashmir Shopian Pulwama encounter

First Published: May 16 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

