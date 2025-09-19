Piyush Goyal likely to visit Washington soon for key India-US trade talks

With the India-US trade talks moving in the right direction, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is expected to visit Washington soon, sources said.

The visit comes in the backdrop of recently concluded daylong discussions here between US Chief Negotiator Brendan Lynch and his Indian counterpart Rajesh Agrawal on the proposed bilateral trade agreement.

"The commerce minister's visit is likely soon... may be in the next few days... for the trade talks," they said.

On September 16, the commerce ministry stated that daylong discussions with the visiting US team on a bilateral trade deal were positive, and both sides agreed to push for an early and mutually beneficial conclusion of the agreement.

"It was decided to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade agreement," the ministry said in a statement after a seven-hour meeting with US officials. The talks were important as the US has imposed a steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods. The visit of the high-ranking US trade officials was first after the imposition of a 25 per cent tariff and an additional 25 per cent penalty on Indian goods entering the American market for buying Russian crude oil. In February, leaders of the two countries directed officials to negotiate a proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).