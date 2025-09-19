Russia has offered India cooperation in localisation of large and small nuclear power plants as part of a civil nuclear energy collaboration between the two countries, it was announced Friday.

Russia is currently building the Kudankulam nuclear power plant (NPP) in Tamil Nadu.

According to Rosatom, the state atomic energy corporation, its Director General Alexey Likhachov made the offer during his meeting with the Indian delegation on the sidelines of the 69th annual session of the General Conference of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna from September 15-20.

Talks with India one of Rosatom's strategic partners centred on expanding collaboration in peaceful nuclear energy. Rosatom offered to work with India on localising large- and small-scale nuclear power plant projects, building on India's strong industrial capabilities, a Rosatom release said.