Watch out, AWACS: China's CJ-1000 may hunt down support aircraft mid-air

China marked the 80th anniversary of Japan’s defeat in World War II with its largest military parade on September 3 , showcasing new weapons in Tiananmen Square. The event featured over 10,000 troops, more than 100 aircraft, and hundreds of armoured vehicles.

The parade ended with fighter jets streaming coloured smoke before 80,000 doves and balloons were released over the capital. But beyond the spectacle, one system in particular caught global attention: the CJ-1000, also called the Long Sword-1000.

The CJ-1000 was paraded on trucks bearing its designation, drawing immediate interest. According to Global Times, it is a surface-launched hypersonic cruise missile. It was displayed alongside the CJ-20A and YJ-18C.

What are hypersonic weapons? Hypersonic weapons travel at more than five times the speed of sound, making them extremely difficult to intercept. While many countries are developing such systems, most are designed to strike ground or naval targets. The CJ-1000 stands out because it appears intended to destroy aircraft in flight. ALSO READ: Drones, stealth jets & 80k balloons: Inside China's largest military show China has not disclosed technical details of the missile. No public test results or operational data have been released, leaving many questions about its readiness. What can the CJ-1000 do? A report by the South China Morning Post, citing state media descriptions and academic research (though not naming the CJ-1000 directly), suggests that ultra-long-range missiles could:

Fly at speeds above Mach 5

Reach targets more than 6,000 km away, well beyond the range of most existing surface-to-air missiles

Be aimed at large, slow-moving support aircraft such as:

Aerial refuelling tankers

Airborne early warning and control (AWACS) planes

Reconnaissance and surveillance platforms These aircraft are crucial to modern military operations, providing refuelling, surveillance, and command support. Experts note that disabling them could paralyse an entire air campaign—even without engaging fighter jets directly. Why it matters For decades, countries like the United States have operated support aircraft from secure bases far from the battlefield, such as Hawaii. Conventional air defence systems cannot reach those distances.