Watch out, AWACS: China's CJ-1000 may hunt down support aircraft mid-air

China unveiled the CJ-1000 hypersonic missile at a recent parade, calling it a 'plane-killer' capable of targeting support aircraft like AWACS and refuellers over 6,000 km away

Hypersonic cruise missiles CJ-1000
Camouflaged loads tagged 'CJ-1000' displayed at China’s military parade on September 3 | Photo: Screengrab from live telecast
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 12:03 PM IST
China marked the 80th anniversary of Japan’s defeat in World War II with its largest military parade on September 3, showcasing new weapons in Tiananmen Square. The event featured over 10,000 troops, more than 100 aircraft, and hundreds of armoured vehicles.
 
The parade ended with fighter jets streaming coloured smoke before 80,000 doves and balloons were released over the capital. But beyond the spectacle, one system in particular caught global attention: the CJ-1000, also called the Long Sword-1000.
 
The CJ-1000 was paraded on trucks bearing its designation, drawing immediate interest. According to Global Times, it is a surface-launched hypersonic cruise missile. It was displayed alongside the CJ-20A and YJ-18C.

What are hypersonic weapons?

Hypersonic weapons travel at more than five times the speed of sound, making them extremely difficult to intercept. While many countries are developing such systems, most are designed to strike ground or naval targets. The CJ-1000 stands out because it appears intended to destroy aircraft in flight.
 
China has not disclosed technical details of the missile. No public test results or operational data have been released, leaving many questions about its readiness. 

What can the CJ-1000 do?

A report by the South China Morning Post, citing state media descriptions and academic research (though not naming the CJ-1000 directly), suggests that ultra-long-range missiles could:
  • Fly at speeds above Mach 5
  • Reach targets more than 6,000 km away, well beyond the range of most existing surface-to-air missiles
  • Be aimed at large, slow-moving support aircraft such as:
  • Aerial refuelling tankers
  • Airborne early warning and control (AWACS) planes
  • Reconnaissance and surveillance platforms
 
These aircraft are crucial to modern military operations, providing refuelling, surveillance, and command support. Experts note that disabling them could paralyse an entire air campaign—even without engaging fighter jets directly.
 

Why it matters

For decades, countries like the United States have operated support aircraft from secure bases far from the battlefield, such as Hawaii. Conventional air defence systems cannot reach those distances.
 
If the CJ-1000 works as suggested, that safe zone may no longer exist. At hypersonic speeds, the missile would give targets little time to react. Its scramjet engine could also make it hard to track with current warning systems.  ALSO READ: From drones to lasers: How science and tech powered China's military parade

What we don’t know

China has not confirmed whether the CJ-1000 is operational. There is no official evidence of completed testing. Most of what is known comes from parade footage, state media comments, and academic research cited by the South China Morning Post.
 

Bottom line

The CJ-1000 could represent a major shift in how wars are fought, putting aircraft once considered untouchable within range of Chinese missiles. But without official confirmation, it remains unclear how close China is to fielding such a system.
   

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

